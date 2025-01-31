Serial Inverness domestic abuser attacked pregnant partners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serial Inverness domestic abuser attacked pregnant partners

Harrowing details of Greg Stewart's 11 years of abuse were read out in Inverness Sheriff Court and he was warned it was "highly likely" that he would be jailed.

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A violent serial domestic abuser attacked two former partners when they were pregnant and threatened to inject heroin into a third woman, a court has heard.

The court was told the 31-year-old assaulted his partner just weeks before she gave birth.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said Stewart’s first victim moved in with him in Alness around January 2013 when she fell pregnant.

Mrs Gair said: “She describes the accused as controlling and angry all the time. On multiple occasions he would grab her by the wrists and squeeze them tight while screaming in her face.

“The behaviour caused her concern about her unborn child. He would call her useless and worthless and she felt very isolated during her pregnancy. The effects of this have been life-changing.”

Second victim’s ordeal

Mrs Gair described one occasion, in August or September 2013, where the woman sought refuge in a bathroom.

Stewart pushed the door so hard it hit her on the left side of her stomach and she was left with bruising.

The child was born in October 2013 and the relationship ended a month later.

The second victim moved in with him to properties in Inverness and Ardersier in their relationship which lasted from May 2016 to January 2021.

She described it as “physically and emotionally abusive throughout”.

Stewart would call her derogatory and offensive names and once threatened to blow up her house and make it look like a gas leak.

Stewart would also push her and punch her and, after she found out she was pregnant in May 2018, they argued. She also sought refuge in the bathroom but he pushed his way in.

Mrs Gair continued: “He then put his hands around her throat and said ‘You ain’t going to be no mother to my child.’ She was terrified and screaming at him to let her go.”

Heroin injection threat

The couple moved to another property in Inverness in January 2019, a month before their daughter was born.

In the garden, he grabbed her mobile phone as she was messaging a friend and smashed it on the ground, Mrs Gair added.

The relationship ended in January 2021.

The court heard that later that year in September, Stewart started a new relationship with a woman in Inverness.

He would leave her to pay all the bills, call her names and constantly ask her for money for drugs, Mrs Gair said.

The woman was forced to administer heroin into his arm but when she refused, he pinned her to the bed, took the syringe of heroin and said: ‘I’ll inject you with this and then you’ll see how it feels.’

Addicted to heroin for 16 years

“She managed to push him off with her feet. That relationship ended at the beginning of November 2022,” Mrs Gair added.

Stewart pleaded guilty by video link from HMP Perth to four charges – two of assault, one of threatening behaviour and one of a campaign of domestic abuse which included violence.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald agreed to defence solicitor Rory Gowans’ request for a
background report.

He explained his client had been addicted to heroin since he was 16 years old and had ADHD and autism.

Sheriff Macdonald deferred sentence until February 25 for the report to be prepared which, she said, should include a risk assessment on Stewart.

She commented: “His behaviour is stark. A custodial sentence is highly likely.”