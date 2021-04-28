Western Isles becomes first part of UK to offer vaccine to all over-18s

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS Western Isles has marked a major milestone in the UK’s fight against Covid-19, after becoming to offer all adults the coronavirus vaccine.

Almost two thirds of the total population living on the Outer Hebrides has now received their first dose, while nearly 36% have been given both – the highest percentages of any part of Scotland.

No new cases have been recorded on the islands since March 22.

Now the health board has opened up its vaccination programme to all over 18s, saying it would “help us get back to normal”.

Gordon Jamieson, the chief executive of NHS Western Isles, said: “We are accelerating our first dose vaccination programme, whilst at the same time protecting the second dose for those individuals who are coming up to that point.

“We have over 900 vaccination slots booked this week – there are, however, slots still available this week across the islands.

“If you are 18 years of age and over, you can now come forward and either telephone or email us to leave your details and make an appointment for that important first dose.

“Thank you for your cooperation and for everything you do to keep us all safe.”

Non-essential travel between the mainland and the Western Isles resumed on Monday, as the rest of the country moved down to Level 3 to match the island communities that have spent recent months with fewer restrictions.

Anyone on the islands aged over 18 who has not yet booked an appointment is asked to call 0808 196 8393 or email wi.covidvax@nhs.scot and leave their details.