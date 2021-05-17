Shetland announces first ever Pride event

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shetland has announced plans to host its inaugural Pride festival.

The colourful spectacle will take place in June 2022 and will become the most northerly event of its kind in the UK.

Kerrie Meyer, founder of Shetland Pride, said: “It is high time Shetland held its own permanent annual Pride march and festival.

“For two years we had a float at the Shetland carnival. But we’ve never had a proper Shetland Pride.

“It was a chance to do something different and will promote equality and inclusivity for all LGBTQ folk in both Shetland and the rest of the UK.”

Ms Meyer said just two years ago that she was “not at all confident” that Shetland could host its own Pride event but now has high hopes for attendance.

She added: “At Fife’s first Pride, they thought 300 would turn up – in the end 3,000 people turned up.

“The influx of LGBTQ folk and their supporters to Shetland will be great for the Shetland tourism economy and people can enjoy the beauty of the island.

“We’ve already had interest from LGBTQ folk in Europe, the USA and beyond.”

‘Open, inclusive and tolerant’

Shetland Pride has gained more than 160 members and a committee of 11 since launching last week. They are now looking for a “huge number” of volunteers to help the event go ahead next summer.

The committee will be registering as a charity and applying for funding before the event next year and hope to find sponsorship from local businesses.

Scotland is currently host to 27 Pride events each year with the first major event held in Edinburgh in June 1995. There are now annual celebrations in Orkney, Grampian, the Highlands, Oban and Bute.

Malcolm Bell, council convener at Shetland Council, said the event would be welcomed on the island.

He added: “Shetland’s an open, inclusive, and tolerant society. This will be quite a spectacle next summer and has our full support.”