Western Isles Council issues warning over shellfish from local bay

By Mike Merritt
June 15, 2021, 9:06 am Updated: June 15, 2021, 9:06 am
A warning has been issued against eating razor fish, cockles and mussels from Broad Bay, Lewis

A health warning has been issued over eating shellfish from a bay in the Outer Hebrides.

Monitoring work undertaken on behalf of the Food Standards Scotland has identified raised levels of shellfish toxins at Broad Bay on Lewis.

“Eating shellfish such as cockles, mussels or razor fish from these areas may pose a risk to human health,” said a spokesman for Western Isles Council.

“Commercial shellfish harvesters in these areas have been contacted by the council and steps taken to postpone harvesting until algae levels subside.

“It is a sensible precaution to avoid eating shellfish from these areas until further notice.”

