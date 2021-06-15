Western Isles Council issues warning over shellfish from local bay

A health warning has been issued over eating shellfish from a bay in the Outer Hebrides.

Monitoring work undertaken on behalf of the Food Standards Scotland has identified raised levels of shellfish toxins at Broad Bay on Lewis.

“Eating shellfish such as cockles, mussels or razor fish from these areas may pose a risk to human health,” said a spokesman for Western Isles Council.

“Commercial shellfish harvesters in these areas have been contacted by the council and steps taken to postpone harvesting until algae levels subside.

“It is a sensible precaution to avoid eating shellfish from these areas until further notice.”