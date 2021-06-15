Ross County and Caley Thistle discover fixtures for new season

Ross County will begin the new cinch Premiership campaign with a home fixture against St Johnstone on July 31.

The visit of Saints will be new manager Malky Mackay’s first league match in charge of the Staggies, following the Betfred Cup group stage which will be played prior to the start of Premiership action.

County will make the trip to Hibernian on August 7, before hosting Premiership champions Rangers on August 21.

📅 The fixtures for the @cinchuk Premiership season 2021/22 have been released! The Staggies will welcome last season's Scottish Cup & League Cup winners St Johnstone to Dingwall on Matchday 1! — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 15, 2021

The Dingwall men will then make the trip to Pittodrie to face Stephen Glass’ Aberdeen on August 28.

County’s festive schedule will see them make the trip to Hearts on Boxing Day, before home games against Motherwell (December 29) and Aberdeen (January 2) prior to the winter break.

Caley Thistle’s Championship campaign will begin away to Arbroath on July 31 under new manager Billy Dodds.

📅 Our 2021/22 cinch Scottish Championship Fixture List! Fixtures Saturday 3pm currently unless stated. All Fixtures Subject to change. 👉 https://t.co/kHGesobQ6f pic.twitter.com/iGCQ2kPHwa — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 15, 2021

Inverness will then have back-to-back home fixtures against Raith Rovers (August 7) and Ayr United (August 14) before they make the trip to newly-relegated Kilmarnock on August 28.

Caley Jags will host Partick Thistle on Boxing Day, before festive trips to Dunfermline (December 29) and Arbroath (January 2).