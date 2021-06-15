Thursday, June 17th 2021 Show Links
Ross County and Caley Thistle discover fixtures for new season

By Andy Skinner
June 15, 2021, 9:11 am Updated: June 15, 2021, 9:12 am
© Supplied by SNS/PARoss County manager Malky Mackay (left) and Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds.
Ross County will begin the new cinch Premiership campaign with a home fixture against St Johnstone on July 31.

The visit of Saints will be new manager Malky Mackay’s first league match in charge of the Staggies, following the Betfred Cup group stage which will be played prior to the start of Premiership action.

County will make the trip to Hibernian on August 7, before hosting Premiership champions Rangers on August 21.

The Dingwall men will then make the trip to Pittodrie to face Stephen Glass’ Aberdeen on August 28.

County’s festive schedule will see them make the trip to Hearts on Boxing Day, before home games against Motherwell (December 29) and Aberdeen (January 2) prior to the winter break.

Caley Thistle’s Championship campaign will begin away to Arbroath on July 31 under new manager Billy Dodds.

Inverness will then have back-to-back home fixtures against Raith Rovers (August 7) and Ayr United (August 14) before they make the trip to newly-relegated Kilmarnock on August 28.

Caley Jags will host Partick Thistle on Boxing Day, before festive trips to Dunfermline (December 29) and Arbroath (January 2).

