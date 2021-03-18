Post office on Speyside which shut due to pandemic is ‘likely to remain closed’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Post Office has warned that a branch on Speyside that closed last year may remain shut for some time to come.

The Craigellachie counter has not been open since March last year with a note in the window at the time saying it was due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since that time, the Post Office has attempted to put in place alternative arrangements so customers can continue to be served in the village.

However, no solution has been found to bring services back to Craigellachie.

The Post Office has now written to local representatives to tell them the branch is “likely to remain closed at this time”.

In the letter, David Duff, network provision lead, said: “We would of course consider any appropriate options if there are any significant changes in the area in the future.

“However due to the length of time the branch has been closed, we would need to satisfy ourselves that any new opportunity would be sustainable for both the Post Office and the operator.”

Temporary Post Office closures in Moray have been known to extend for some time with the Mosstodloch branch reopening in a new home within the last year after 10 years without services in the village.

Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “It is now a year since the Craigellachie branch of the Post Office shut its doors.

“This update confirms that the village is likely to remain without a Post Office for some time.

“However, it also says that any alternative options will be considered.

“I am circulating this information as far as I can within the local community to see if anyone locally can offer a potential solution and restore the service to Craigellachie.”

The Post Office has advised residents who used to use the Craigellachie branch to use alternative counters in Aberlour or Rothes.

Anyone who can offer a solution to restore services in Craigellachie should e-mail comments@postoffice.co.uk