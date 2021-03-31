Firefighters remain on scene of gorse fire in Moray village

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A fire crew has returned to the scene of a blaze that tore through a large area of gorse in a Moray village yesterday.

Three appliances and 35 firefighters were called to the scene in Kingston at around 3.45pm, as huge flames could be spotted from the coastal village’s beach.

A stop message was received almost six hours later, though one appliance remained on the scene until around 12.30am to monitor the situation.

At 7am this morning, one crew arrived back at the site of the fire to check on it and reported back that it was “under control”.

However, it could take time to ensure the fire is completely extinguished due to its location in around 70 square metres of undergrowth.

A fire service spokesman said: “We left the scene at around 12.30am last night, but sent one appliance out to the scene at around 7am this morning to check it out.

“The crew is still in attendance.

“The area in question is about 70 metres by 70 metres. The issue is in undergrowth so it may take a while to extinguish fully, but it seems to be under control at the moment.

“No extra resources have been requested by the crew this morning.”