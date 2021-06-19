When north-east fitness student Rachael Routledge first set eyes on the imposing 123kg tyre it was to improvise while being forced to exercise outdoors during lockdown.

Now the RAF reservist is using the massive weight to try and power herself to a global benchmark.

The 39-year-old has been set the target of flipping the tyre 100 times within an hour to set a world record – but she has her own ambitions of doubling that while smashing female stereotypes.

‘I want to show women the possibilities are limitless’

Rachael has long been a fitness enthusiast during her career in the air force, which saw her move to the north-east when she was posted to RAF Kinloss in 2006.

After turning away from running seven years ago she instead shifted to lifting heavy weights to stay healthy.

Lockdown forced the mother-of-three to improvise with what she was using due to the gyms at Moray Sports Centre being closed with the rest of the country.

And when a friend dropped off the massive tyre from a firm in Lossiemouth she immediately began flipping it to stay warm while training in the freezing winter.

Quickly, she started formulating a plan to use it to set a new world record while dispelling stereotypes about women’s fitness.

She said: “I suppose I wanted to show that you can be fit, strong and healthy while not fitting into a size six.

“You can realistically do things like this if you really want to.

© Shutterstock

“It’s a misconception that if you start weightlifting you are going to become the Incredible Hulk. I’m only my size because that’s my frame.

“Everybody is capable of lifting heavy things, it’s what we are made for.

“And I want to show, to women in particular, that the possibilities are limitless. You only limit yourself when you walk into a gym.”

How easy is it to flip a 123kg tyre?

Mental strength is key to challenge

Rachael, who lives in Lhanbryde, will be attempting to set the female static tyre flipping world record at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin on Sunday June 27.

Expert adjudicators, who are assembled from college lecturers, a police officer and RAF personnel, will be watching the event closely to ensure the Guinness World Records rules are followed closely.

The Moray College UHI student, who is studying health and fitness, has warned the repeated attempts to hoist the heavy weight is likely to damage the skin on her hands.

However, she believes mental strength will be the critical aspect in the challenge.

She said: “Every time I do it, I just think about the set-up and safety because a lot of things could go wrong.

“That’s really the only thing that goes through my mind, I’ve just got to get it over and start again – that’s all it is.”