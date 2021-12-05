These three businesses are being led by people who recently moved to Moray… Here’s why they took the plunge

A business leader believes the increasing number of people moving to Moray to set up businesses illustrates the growing profile of the area.

Chief executive of Visit Moray Speyside Laurie Piper said an influx of recent arrivals showed that the region is thriving as a base for new businesses.

He said: “It is reassuring to see that Moray is well regarded and has attracted people from elsewhere.

And he’s not the only one.

Here are three businesses being led by people who recently moved to the region.

Swapping Canary Wharf for Keith

Nick Kimber and Vena Raffle swapped the hustling and bustling Canary Wharf for Keith to follow their dream.

They have transformed Isla Bank House into a peaceful bed and breakfast with three bedrooms.

The house built in 1873 for the Earls of Seafield had fallen in disrepair.

Nick used to be an estate agent.

The 55-year-old often worked for the rich and famous.

His clients included the likes of ex-footballers John Terry and Steven Gerrard.

Before departing north, he worked for YOPA.

Meanwhile, Vena worked for regulators such as the Financial Conduct Authority.

Impressive architecture and change of lifestyle attracted the pair

The move to the north-east was sparked by wanting a different lifestyle to living 23 floors up overlooking the Thames and working in an office.

Vena said: “I didn’t want to work in an office in London anymore.

“I wanted to start my own business.

“I fell in love with Isla Bank House when I discovered it.”

“When we moved in January 2019, it needed a lot of work.

“During the lockdown, we spent four months transforming the garden into a kitchen garden to grow fruit and veg that we can use for the food we serve.”

A rollercoaster adventure from Dubai to Brodie

Couple Sophie and David McLean run the Old Mill Inn in Brodie.

They spent more than two decades owning hospitality businesses and running large-scale events across the world.

Places they’ve lived include Dubai, Delhi, Singapore and South Africa.

Sophie was an investigative journalist in India before meeting Glaswegian David.

Now they have been living their dream ever since buying the business in August 2018.

In October, they received an AA grading of four Gold Stars under the restaurant with rooms category.

Sophie said: “When we stayed in Dubai, we used to come back to Scotland in the height of summer.

“We always wanted to one day own a restaurant in Scotland.

“Brodie’s country setting and close proximity to Inverness, Nairn, Elgin and Forres, together with the beauty and history of the Moray Firth ticked all the boxes.

It is a lot of work but I think when you feel passionate about something, you just do it.” Sophie McLean

“We had a three-year plan of fixing up the place, but this accelerated into a year.

“It is a lot of work, but I think when you feel passionate about something, you do it.

“We want to continue to provide good food and accommodation.”

From Tobermory to travelling the globe for a Moray distillery

Global brand ambassador Stewart Buchanan has been with Benriach since 2004.

He worked as the production manager before becoming the role of brand’s Global Ambassador in 2012.

He said: “I started in production on Isle of Mull on Tobermory in 1993.

“One of the production directors left and called me in 2004 about joining Benriach Distillery.

“I packed my car and arrived there with nowhere to stay.

“I couldn’t have imagined me getting to travel the world with my job.”

Benriach Distillery opened up its new visitors’ experience earlier this year.