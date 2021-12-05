Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
These three businesses are being led by people who recently moved to Moray… Here’s why they took the plunge

By Sean McAngus
December 5, 2021, 6:00 am
These people are following their dreams in Moray.

A business leader believes the increasing number of people moving to Moray to set up businesses illustrates the growing profile of the area.

Chief executive of Visit Moray Speyside Laurie Piper said an influx of recent arrivals showed that the region is thriving as a base for new businesses.

He said: “It is reassuring to see that Moray is well regarded and has attracted people from elsewhere.

And he’s not the only one.

Here are three businesses being led by people who recently moved to the region.

Swapping Canary Wharf for Keith

Nick Kimber and Vena Raffle swapped the hustling and bustling Canary Wharf  for Keith to follow their dream.

They have transformed Isla Bank House into a peaceful bed and breakfast with three bedrooms.

The house built in 1873 for the Earls of Seafield had fallen in disrepair.

Isla Bank House in Keith.

Nick used to be an estate agent.

The 55-year-old often worked for the rich and famous.

His clients included the likes of ex-footballers John Terry and Steven Gerrard.

Before departing north, he worked for YOPA.

Meanwhile, Vena worked for regulators such as the Financial Conduct Authority.

Nick Kimber use to buy and sell houses for celebrities like former Chelsea star John Terry.

Impressive architecture and change of lifestyle attracted the pair

The move to the north-east was sparked by wanting a different lifestyle to living 23 floors up overlooking the Thames and working in an office.

Vena said: “I didn’t want to work in an office in London anymore.

“I wanted to start my own business.

“I fell in love with Isla Bank House when I discovered it.”

“When we moved in January 2019, it needed a lot of work.

“During the lockdown, we spent four months transforming the garden into a kitchen garden to grow fruit and veg that we can use for the food we serve.”

A rollercoaster adventure from Dubai to Brodie

Couple Sophie and David McLean run the Old Mill Inn in Brodie.

They spent more than two decades owning hospitality businesses and running large-scale events across the world.

Places they’ve lived include Dubai, Delhi, Singapore and South Africa.

The couple spent 15 years in Dubai.

Sophie was an investigative journalist in India before meeting Glaswegian David.

Now they have been living their dream ever since buying the business in August 2018.

In October, they received an AA grading of four Gold Stars under the restaurant with rooms category.

Inside the Old Mill Inn.

Sophie said: “When we stayed in Dubai, we used to come back to Scotland in the height of summer.

“We always wanted to one day own a restaurant in Scotland.

“Brodie’s country setting and close proximity to Inverness, Nairn, Elgin and Forres, together with the beauty and history of the Moray Firth ticked all the boxes.

It is a lot of work but I think when you feel passionate about something, you just do it.”

Sophie McLean

“We had a three-year plan of fixing up the place, but this accelerated into a year.

“It is a lot of work, but I think when you feel passionate about something, you do it.

“We want to continue to provide good food and accommodation.”

From Tobermory to travelling the globe for a Moray distillery

Global brand ambassador, Stewart Buchanan at Benriach distillery.

Global brand ambassador Stewart Buchanan has been with Benriach since 2004.

He worked as the production manager before becoming the role of brand’s Global Ambassador in 2012.

He said: “I started in production on Isle of Mull on Tobermory in 1993.

“One of the production directors left and called me in 2004 about joining Benriach Distillery.

“I packed my car and arrived there with nowhere to stay.

“I couldn’t have imagined me getting to travel the world with my job.”

Benriach Distillery opened up its new visitors’ experience earlier this year.

