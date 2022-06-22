Mobile speed cameras to be rolled out on the A96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Moray

Mobile speed cameras to be rolled out on the A96

By Lottie Hood
June 22, 2022, 6:34 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 6:50 pm
Mobile speed cameras are set to be installed near Brodie. Picture by Thomson/Brown
Mobile speed cameras are set to be installed near Brodie. Picture by Thomson/Brown

Mobile speed cameras will be installed on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, at Brodie.

The temporary unit is part of a £675,000 investment from Transport Scotland to install enforcement sites at well-known speeding sites across the country.

The cameras will be in place and operational from Monday, June 27.

Eric Dunion, unit manager for the north safety camera unit, said they hoped it would help reduce motorists’ frustration and improve road users’ safety.

“We are delighted to be able to enforce at the new location at Brodie,” he said. “We are aware that many motorists get frustrated along this road and many travel at excessive speeds and perform inappropriate manoeuvres.

“We have recently had a targeted radio campaign reminding motorists to adhere to the speed limits on the A96.

“We hope with regular mobile enforcement along the A96 that motorists will modify their behaviour and stick to the speed limits which are in place for the safety of all road users.’

Several locations are now being enforced along the A96, both permanent and temporary which can be viewed here. 

