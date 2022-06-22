Mobile speed cameras to be rolled out on the A96

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mobile speed cameras will be installed on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, at Brodie.

The temporary unit is part of a £675,000 investment from Transport Scotland to install enforcement sites at well-known speeding sites across the country.

The cameras will be in place and operational from Monday, June 27.

Eric Dunion, unit manager for the north safety camera unit, said they hoped it would help reduce motorists’ frustration and improve road users’ safety.

“We are delighted to be able to enforce at the new location at Brodie,” he said. “We are aware that many motorists get frustrated along this road and many travel at excessive speeds and perform inappropriate manoeuvres.

“We have recently had a targeted radio campaign reminding motorists to adhere to the speed limits on the A96.

“We hope with regular mobile enforcement along the A96 that motorists will modify their behaviour and stick to the speed limits which are in place for the safety of all road users.’

Several locations are now being enforced along the A96, both permanent and temporary which can be viewed here.