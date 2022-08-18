New distillery proposed for Moray at Miltonduff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The whisky capital of the world could soon be home to another distillery.

Chivas Brothers has submitted a proposal of application notice to Moray Council for a new one close to their existing plant at Miltonduff.

The global drinks giant is looking to build a distillery, bioplant, warehouses and offices with associated infrastructure at the site, which is about three miles from Elgin.

At a meeting of the planning and regulatory services committee this week, principal planning officer Neal MacPherson described the development as “substantial”.

The 28-hectare site stretches from the existing distillery north to the Elgin to Pluscarden road.

There are several heritage assets on the site including the C-listed Milton Dovecot.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar asked for noise levels to be kept in mind. The site borders Miltonduff Village Hall.

Donald Gatt, Conservative member for Keith and Cullen, raised concerns about the impact extra traffic would have.

He said: “This is a substantial site so there is potential for damage or wear and tear on local roads during construction, and the subsequent operation of the development.”

Assurances were given that noise and traffic assessments would be carried out as part of the planning process. A wear and tear agreement would be sought.

‘Substantial’ development

SNP councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren was pleased to see the pre-application notice coming forward. She said she hoped the applicant would make the most of the historic dovecot on the site.

Ms Warren said: “It’s really good to see a distilling company has the confidence to want to build a new distillery within Moray just now.”

She asked if there were any indications of a visitor centre being included. However, she was advised it was too early in the process to say either way.

Chivas will consult Heldon Community Council on their proposals and a public event will be held in Miltonduff hall.

Comments will be fed back to the applicant before a formal planning application is submitted.

