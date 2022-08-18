New distillery proposed for Moray at Miltonduff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

New distillery proposed for Moray at Miltonduff

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
August 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 18, 2022, 7:54 am
A new distillery is proposed by Chivas Brothers next to their existing one at Miltonduff.
A new distillery is proposed by Chivas Brothers next to their existing one at Miltonduff.

The whisky capital of the world could soon be home to another distillery.

Chivas Brothers has submitted a proposal of application notice to Moray Council for a new one close to their existing plant at Miltonduff.

The global drinks giant is looking to build a distillery, bioplant, warehouses and offices with associated infrastructure at the site, which is about three miles from Elgin.

At a meeting of the planning and regulatory services committee this week, principal planning officer Neal MacPherson described the development as “substantial”.

The 28-hectare site stretches from the existing distillery north to the Elgin to Pluscarden road.

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren.

There are several heritage assets on the site including the C-listed Milton Dovecot.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar asked for noise levels to be kept in mind. The site borders Miltonduff Village Hall.

Donald Gatt, Conservative member for Keith and Cullen, raised concerns about the impact extra traffic would have.

He said: “This is a substantial site so there is potential for damage or wear and tear on local roads during construction, and the subsequent operation of the development.”

Assurances were given that noise and traffic assessments would be carried out as part of the planning process. A wear and tear agreement would be sought.

‘Substantial’ development

SNP councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren was pleased to see the pre-application notice coming forward. She said she hoped the applicant would make the most of the historic dovecot on the site.

Ms Warren said: “It’s really good to see a distilling company has the confidence to want to build a new distillery within Moray just now.”

She asked if there were any indications of a visitor centre being included. However, she was advised it was too early in the process to say either way.

Chivas will consult Heldon Community Council on their proposals and a public event will be held in Miltonduff hall.

Comments will be fed back to the applicant before a formal planning application is submitted.

