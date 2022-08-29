Van on its side blocks A96 near Keith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Traffic is heavy on the A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road through Keith after reports of a crash between a car and a van.

Police received reports of the incident near the Moray town at around 9am on Monday.

The road was not fully closed but was restricted in both directions while emergency services responded to the crash.

Photos from the scene showed an overturned white van, but it is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

A post on the Traffic Scotland Twitter page said there were delays on the road while the vehicles were being recovered.

UPDATE❗ ⌚ 12:10 #A96 Restricted in both directions between Keith and Huntly due to a collision ⚠️ Traffic slowing on the approach this afternoon@NETrunkRoads @A96RoadWatch pic.twitter.com/QUpAgayqWY — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 29, 2022

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A96 near Keith at around 9am on Monday, August 29.”