Home News Highlands & Islands

A96 closed in both directions between Nairn and Forres due to crash

An air ambulance has been called to the scene.

By Ellie Milne
Breaking news logo
Image: DC Thomson.

The A96 has been closed between Nairn and Forres due to a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are in attendance at the scene of the collision near Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm in Auldearn.

The incident took place at about 3pm on Tuesday.

Police have closed the road in both directions.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Tuesday, May 28 police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A96 near Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm, Nairn.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

Two fire appliances have been sent from Nairn to assist at the scene with crews using cutting equipment and small tools.

The stop message came in at 3.47pm.

It is understood an air ambulance has also been dispatched.

A96 closed after crash on Forres to Nairn road

Traffic Scotland has warned drivers should expect longer than normal journey times.

A post shared online states: “The A96 is closed in both directions between Nairn and Forres due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”

Northbound and southbound traffic is being diverted via the A940 and A939.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

