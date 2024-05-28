A96 closed in both directions between Nairn and Forres due to crash

The A96 has been closed between Nairn and Forres due to a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are in attendance at the scene of the collision near Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm in Auldearn.

The incident took place at about 3pm on Tuesday.

Police have closed the road in both directions.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Tuesday, May 28 police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A96 near Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm, Nairn.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

Two fire appliances have been sent from Nairn to assist at the scene with crews using cutting equipment and small tools.

The stop message came in at 3.47pm.

It is understood an air ambulance has also been dispatched.

Traffic Scotland has warned drivers should expect longer than normal journey times.

A post shared online states: “The A96 is closed in both directions between Nairn and Forres due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”

Northbound and southbound traffic is being diverted via the A940 and A939.

