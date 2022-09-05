Woman, 84, dies in hospital after alleged attack in Forres house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Moray

Woman, 84, dies in hospital after alleged attack in Forres house

By Lauren Robertson
September 5, 2022, 5:01 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 5:04 pm
The incident happened on August 28. Picture by Jasperimage.

An 84-year-old woman has died after an alleged attack at a property in Forres.

Police responded to reports of a seriously injured woman at an address in Oystercatcher Close at around 10pm on August 28.

She was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness but later died there on Saturday.

Scott McCulloch, 25, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on a single charge of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder on August 30.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10pm on Sunday August 28, officers were called to Oystercatcher Close in Forres after an 84-year-old woman was found with serious injuries.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder and appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday August 30.

“The 84-year-old was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital, but died on Saturday September 3.

“Inquiries are ongoing and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

McCulloch is expected to appear in court again within the next few days.

