Woman, 84, dies in hospital after alleged attack in Forres house

An 84-year-old woman has died after an alleged attack at a property in Forres.

Police responded to reports of a seriously injured woman at an address in Oystercatcher Close at around 10pm on August 28.

She was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness but later died there on Saturday.

Scott McCulloch, 25, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on a single charge of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder on August 30.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10pm on Sunday August 28, officers were called to Oystercatcher Close in Forres after an 84-year-old woman was found with serious injuries.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder and appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday August 30.

“The 84-year-old was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital, but died on Saturday September 3.

“Inquiries are ongoing and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

McCulloch is expected to appear in court again within the next few days.