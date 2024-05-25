MacPiping Hot Forres: More than 15,000 expected for return of pipe band championships to Moray town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

MacPiping Hot Forres: More than 15,000 expected for return of pipe band championships to Moray town

The piping extravaganza is expected to be the biggest one-day event in Moray this year.

By David Mackay
Pipe band competing in Forres.
MacPiping Hot Forres is expected to be the biggest single-day event in Moray this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

More than 15,000 people, 4,000 pipers and 120 pipe bands are due to descend on Moray for MacPiping Hot in Forres.

The town and Grant Park were previously a fixture on the events calendar between 2013 and 2018 for the European Pipe Band Championships.

Now the sound of pipes and drums are coming back to Forres on June 8 for the British Pipe Band Championships.

The previous incarnation of the event was the largest single-day event held in Moray with upwards of 20,000 enthusiasts attending at its peak – a crowd that doubled the size of the community for the day.

And that excitement is expected to continue for the return of the event under new organisers.

The Press and Journal has prepared everything you need to know for the event, including:

  • How much are tickets for MacPiping Hot in Forres?
  • Where can you buy tickets?
  • What can you expect from the British Pipe Band Championships in Forres?
  • Where can I park and how can I get there?

What is MacPiping Hot in Forres?

Officially, the event is the British Pipe Band Championships.

In full, it is an all-day event in Grant Park in Forres packed with stirring music, a fun fair, lines of stalls and other children’s entertainment.

The natural bowl of the park has been praised for creating a stirring arena for previous events.

A promise has also been made to promote the rich cultural heritage of traditional Scottish music throughout the day.

Crowds surrounding pipe band championship ring in Forres.
Pipe band championships in Forres have drawn huge crowds in the past. Image: DC Thomson

Gates are due to open at 8am with the day’s action continuing right through until 7pm.

The previous Piping at Forres European Pipe Band Championships were put together by different organisers, Forres Events Ltd, and generated £1.3 million every year for the local economy.

This year’s event is being organised by YBD Music, the company that has been running MacMoray in Elgin in recent years and the upcoming Forres Fest, which will be held at Mosset Park on June 29.

This year’s event is expected to be worth £2 million to the local economy.

City of Inverness Youth Pipe Band drummer.
Traditional music will be celebrated through the day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Organiser Andy MacDonald has promised the championships will “bring great joy to many with family entertainment” and have a “long-term significance” in the town.

The pipe band championships will at the end of Forres Community Association’s Scottish Week, which features events throughout the town.

How much are tickets?

There are three tiers of tickets for MacPiping Hot in Forres for you to get the best view of the British Pipe Band Championships.

  • Standard tickets: Adults £15, under 18s £10, under 12s £7.50, under 2s free.
  • Access to seated area: Adults £20, under 18s £15, under 12s £10, under 2s free.
  • VIP tickets, includes access to VIP bar and seated area: Adults £30, under 18s £25, under 12s £15, under 2s free.

Tickets can be bought online HERE.

How can I get to MacPiping Hot in Forres by car and train?

With pipe bands travelling from across Scotland and the UK for MacPiping Hot in Forres, car parking around Grant Park is likely to be extremely limited due to coaches.

Spaces in the rest of the town are also likely to be in short supply.

Organisers have encouraged people to use the park and ride service that will run from Forres Enterprise Park every 30 minutes to the event and back.

Lewis Pipe Band performing at Forres.
Pipe bands are expected to travel from across Scotland for the event. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Buses will be run by Moray Council’s m.connect service and will include the town’s railway station.

Grant Park is a one-mile walk from the railway station and requires crossing the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

The first bus will leave the Enterprise Park at 9am, the last leaving Grant Park will be at 6.51pm from North Road.

  • Bus ticket prices: Single £3, return £5, all day £9.
  • Parking is free providing a bus ticket is bought.

Conversation