Latest on Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment on Elgin’s South Street and expansion plans for Buckie’s Simpsons Ice Cream shop

Officials have approved a new purpose for the back of a former Elgin town centre bakery.

Meanwhile, new details have emerged about proposals to breathe new life into a closed pub in New Elgin.

Down the coast, Buckie’s Simpsons Ice Cream want to expand their shop.

We begin our latest instalment with redevelopment proposals for Elgin town centre buildings which include the former Jailhouse nightclub and Junners toy shop.

SUBMITTED: Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment

In December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray revealed the plans which included the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Homes, a business enterprise hub for new and growing businesses and additional units for shops were included as part of the vision.

We exclusively revealed more details about the plans.

Earlier this year, architects Oberlanders lodged the proposals on behalf of RPL to planning officials which will include a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Five buildings will be demolished as part of the redevelopment with the exception of a C listed archway at the entrance to the former Junners toy shop which will be retained.

All the other buildings involved have been empty for sometime, apart from 53-55 South Street which is currently occupied by Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre.

What is the latest on the South Street redevelopment?

The development is recommended for approval and will go before members of Moray Council planning committee on Tuesday.

Senior planning officer Andrew Miller said: “This proposal represents a significant investment for a wholesale redevelopment of part of Elgin town centre that has lain vacant for some years.

“And to some degree the fire damaged section has been a blight on its immediate surrounds.”

Watch my exclusive video from my Jailhouse visit:

SUBMITTED: Buckie ice cream shop wants to expand

In November 2023, Buckie’s Simpsons Ice Cream opened up the Ice Cream Cabin at 17 Cluny Square.

The shop currently consists of a sales area, servery, preparation kitchen and store area on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, there is a stairwell providing access to the first floor which includes a larger store area and two toilets.

Now owner Richard Simpson wants to expand the shop to provide hot food to eat on site and off premises via a takeaway service.

Seating for 20 customers is proposed.

Meanwhile, a unisex toilet is earmarked on the ground floor.

The renovation of the kitchen will allow for the hot food and the small scale preparation of ice cream on‐site to support the current shop.

Other work proposed includes a takeaway collection point from a new servery window accessed from the existing footpath flanking the building to service takeaway orders.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing the business in the change of use application.

What new food is coming?

The food provided will be a limited menu consisting of small batch frying of sweet and savoury snacks.

And the warming of premade foods such as pies and hotdogs, contact grilling of sandwiches and fillings and hotplate cooking of crepes and waffles.

The proposals will increase the number of staff on duty from about two or three to at least four.

The business hours will remain 7 days a week, with opening hours from 10am to 10pm in peak summer season.

APPROVED: New takeaway plans for Elgin High Street site

The back of a former Elgin town centre bakery is moving a step closer to its new use.

The rear section of the building at 212 Elgin High Street was once home to Smillie The Baker.

It was used for deliveries of raw materials and packaging – but trading stopped in 2010.

Since then, the back premises have been under-utilised for storage.

The original shop, which faces Elgin High Street, has already been been converted and presently operates as a nail studio.

In February, we revealed Jennifer and Neil Taylor of Sanus Moor Limited wanted to form a takeaway.

The type of food to be served in the takeaway is unknown at the moment. However, plans show what seems to be a pizza oven and kebab grill.

Now the proposals have been approved by planning chiefs.

Agent Martin Archibald represented the pair.

SUBMITTED: New life for closed pub

A few years ago, the Caber Feidh Bar on Main Street in New Elgin shut down.

Since then, the property which countless people drive past every day has lain empty.

In February, we revealed Ali Balal wants to turn the former pub into a hot food takeaway.

He is being represented by Grant and Geoghegan Limited.

The floor plan includes booths for customers to sit in to eat the food.

What are the new details?

Now we can revealed it will be an Indian takeaway and restaurant.

Meanwhile, operating times of the proposed takeaway are noon to 9pm from Monday to Sunday.

There will be a new ventilation system installed at the building.

