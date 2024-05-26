Latest on Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment on Elgin’s South Street and expansion plans for Buckie’s Simpsons Ice Cream shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Latest on Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment on Elgin’s South Street and expansion plans for Buckie’s Simpsons Ice Cream shop

Read the latest Moray planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
Former Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Former Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement about a snap General Election for July 4 has dominated the news headlines.

Why not have a rest from the battle for the keys to Number 10 by grabbing a cuppa and reading this week’s planning roundup.

Rishi Sunak stood in the rain to announce the date. Image: PA.
Even Rishi Sunak might need a rest from politics . Image: PA.

Officials have approved a new purpose for the back of a former Elgin town centre bakery.

Meanwhile, new details have emerged about proposals to breathe new life into a closed pub in New Elgin.

Down the coast, Buckie’s Simpsons Ice Cream want to expand their shop.

We begin our latest instalment with redevelopment proposals for Elgin town centre buildings which include the former Jailhouse nightclub and Junners toy shop.

SUBMITTED: Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment

The derelict remains of The Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin which it is hoped will soon be removed and replaced with a development of flats. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray revealed the plans which included the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Homes, a business enterprise hub for new and growing businesses and additional units for shops were included as part of the vision.

Our previous scoop about the plans.

We exclusively revealed more details about the plans.

Earlier this year, architects Oberlanders lodged the proposals on behalf of RPL to planning officials which will include a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Five buildings will be demolished as part of the redevelopment with the exception of a C listed archway at the entrance to the former Junners toy shop which will be retained.

Looking up at the front door of former Junners toy shop in Elgin, which is part of the South Street regeneration
Former Junners store will be demolished, but the listed facade will be retained. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

All the other buildings involved have been empty for sometime, apart from 53-55 South Street which is currently occupied by Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre.

3D model of what the South Street development will look like once it is completed. Image: Oberlanders Architects

What is the latest on the South Street redevelopment?

South Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The development is recommended for approval and will go before members of Moray Council planning committee on Tuesday.

Senior planning officer Andrew Miller said: “This proposal represents a significant investment for a wholesale redevelopment of part of Elgin town centre that has lain vacant for some years.

“And to some degree the fire damaged section has been a blight on its immediate surrounds.”

Watch my exclusive video from my Jailhouse visit:

SUBMITTED: Buckie ice cream shop wants to expand

Richard Simpson holding tub of ice cream with Buckie Thistle decorations behind.
Richard Simpson holding tub of ice cream with Buckie Thistle decorations behind.

In November 2023, Buckie’s Simpsons Ice Cream opened up the Ice Cream Cabin at 17 Cluny Square.

The shop currently consists of a sales area, servery, preparation kitchen and store area on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, there is  a stairwell providing access to the first floor which includes a larger store area and two toilets.

Owner Richard Simpson outside his shop.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Now owner Richard Simpson wants to expand the shop to provide hot food to eat on site and off premises via a takeaway service.

Seating for 20 customers is proposed.

Meanwhile, a unisex toilet is earmarked on the ground floor.

Some of Simpsons Ice Cream products.

The renovation of the kitchen will allow for the hot food and the small scale preparation of ice cream on‐site to support the current shop.

Other work proposed includes a takeaway collection point from a new servery window accessed from the existing footpath flanking the building to service takeaway orders.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing the business in the change of use application.

What new food is coming?

The food provided will be a limited menu consisting of small batch frying of sweet and savoury snacks.

And the warming of premade foods such as pies and hotdogs, contact grilling of sandwiches and fillings and hotplate cooking of crepes and waffles.

Ground floor for changes to ice cream shop in Buckie.
Ground floor for changes to ice cream shop in Buckie.

The proposals will increase the number of staff on duty from about two or three to at least four.

The business hours will remain 7 days a week, with opening hours from 10am to 10pm in peak summer season.

APPROVED: New takeaway plans for Elgin High Street site

The rear section of the building.

The back of a former Elgin town centre bakery is moving a step closer to its new use.

The rear section of the building at 212 Elgin High Street was once home to Smillie The Baker.

It was used for deliveries of raw materials and packaging – but trading stopped in 2010.

Since then, the back premises have been under-utilised for storage.

The original shop, which faces Elgin High Street, has already been been converted and presently operates as a nail studio.

The front of the building when it was home to Smillie Bakery.

In February, we revealed Jennifer and Neil Taylor of Sanus Moor Limited wanted to form a takeaway.

The type of food to be served in the takeaway is unknown at the moment. However, plans show what seems to be a pizza oven and kebab grill.

Now the proposals have been approved by planning chiefs.

Agent Martin Archibald represented the pair.

New floor plan for the transformation.

SUBMITTED: New life for closed pub

Caber Feidh Bar pictured.
Caber Feidh Bar

A few years ago, the Caber Feidh Bar on Main Street in New Elgin shut down.

Since then, the property which countless people drive past every day has lain empty.

Inside the former pub.

In February, we revealed Ali Balal wants to turn the former pub into a hot food takeaway.

He is being represented by Grant and Geoghegan Limited.

The floor plan includes booths for customers to sit in to eat the food.

Floor plan for transformation of the pub.

What are the new details?

Now we can revealed it will be an Indian takeaway and restaurant.

Meanwhile, operating times of the proposed takeaway are noon to 9pm from Monday to Sunday.

There will be a new ventilation system installed at the building.

Conversation