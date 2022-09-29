From £3,000 worth of IT equipment to three charity boxes: Moray Sports Centre boss has ‘chilling’ CCTV of sports centre break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From £3,000 worth of IT equipment to three charity boxes: Moray Sports Centre boss has ‘chilling’ CCTV of sports centre break-in

By Sean McAngus
September 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Three charity boxes and £3,000 worth of IT equipment were stolen from the Moray Sports Centre.
A charity boss wants to hand over “chilling” CCTV footage to police of an intruder stealing three charity boxes and £3,000 worth of IT equipment at their sports centre.

Last Sunday morning, a man broke into Moray Sports Centre in Elgin after getting through the backdoor of the facility.

The stolen equipment includes a personal laptop, Apple Mac, two mobiles, camera and two touchscreen devices used to offer food in their cafe.

Meanwhile, charity boxes for MacMillan Cancer, Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and the Moray Sports Foundation – which operates the centre – were also stolen with around £250 inside in total.

‘It was chilling to see it all unfold on CCTV’

Moray Sports Centre CEO Iain Stokes believes the organisation’s footage of the “disgusting” offence will aid the police’s investigation.

Last year, Mr Stokes joined the charity after being attracted by the indoor tennis facility project which is ongoing.

Moray Sports Centre CEO Iain Stokes wants to handover CCTV of the raid to police.

Mr Stokes said: “It is chilling to see a bearded guy on CCTV manage to somehow get into one of our doors around the back.

“He got his way through the kitchen which set off the alarm. For some reason even though the alarm went off, the call centre for the provider missed it.

Mr Stokes added that the man did “a quick run around the centre”. Then he “grabbed stuff and then waited outside in the dark”.

“He quickly realised that no-one was coming and went back for 20 minutes to lift everything that looked electrical that wasn’t hard wired and stole the charity boxes as well which is disgusting.”

We are ready to handover CCTV of the offence to the police to help their investigation.

Iain Stokes

He added: “We are ready to hand over CCTV of the offence to the police to help their investigation.

“They haven’t looked at the images yet as they say they are busy.

“The CCTV has captured half of his face, you can see his build and his car.

“This break-in has given us reason to double up our security even more.

“Police could come in for 20 minutes to see the footage which could be key in helping their investigation.

“The staff are really upset about the break-in and feel singled out especially with the charity boxes being stolen.”

Police confirmed they are investigating the break-in.

A spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on Linkwood Road, Elgin, around 12.20pm on Sunday, 25 September.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”

Editor's Picks