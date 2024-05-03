Investigation to be run into delays on A96 road closure near Keith hit by ‘unexpected rain’

Roads bosses will run an investigation after “unexpected rain” caused an extended closure of the A96 north of Keith.

The route was initially only expected to be closed for one weekend with a week of overnight closures.

However, contractors were caught out after heavy rain reduced the dug-up carriageway to mud.

It has resulted in the road being fully closed for the whole of this week with overnight closures due to continue next week.

Crews have been forced to do additional work to remove the saturated surface, install a new layer as well as extra drainage to prevent similar issues from heavy rain.

The delays have caused frustration for A96 motorists between Keith and Fochabers. However, Amey says the heavy rain last weekend was “entirely unforeseen”.

Lessons to be learned after extended A96 closure near Keith

The A96 closure near Keith has been extended after “torrential downpours” last weekend left the ground saturated.

Roads crews had already dug up the carriageway but were unable to lay the new surface due to the state of the surface.

Resurfacing works just miles away on the A95 between Craigellachie and Mulben the same weekend were postponed due to heavy rain forecast.

However, road operator Amey says the weather on the A96 north of Keith, between the Mulben junction and Newton of Forgie, was completely unexpected.

A spokesman said: “It was entirely unforeseen circumstances that required this additional work to be carried out and, unfortunately, severe weather conditions exacerbated the situation causing further delays.

“Despite thorough planning and extensive investigation, the inherent complexities of maintenance within certain roads can sometimes result in issues during the construction phase.

“However, once the scheme is completed, a comprehensive evaluation will be conducted to assess the entire work process.

“This evaluation will provide valuable insights to inform future schemes of this nature.”

Amey has stressed the initial roadworks and subsequent delays have been necessary to ensure the safety of drivers.

Frustration from A96 motorists

The extension of the closure of the A96 between Keith and Fochabers has caused disruption for motorists.

Traffic has been diverted onto the B9106 Keith to Portgordon road during the works.

There have been reports of ambulances with blue lights reduced to 20mph on the diversion route amidst diverted traffic.

Road users have reacted with frustration and anger on social media.

Derek Adam wrote: “Poor advanced planning and surveying.”

Steven McIntosh posted: “It’s a shock for a main trunk road.”

Brenda Carnegie added: “It’s a disgrace for a main trunk road. Those down south wouldn’t stand for it.”