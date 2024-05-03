Investigation to be run into delays on A96 road closure near Keith hit by ‘unexpected rain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Investigation to be run into delays on A96 road closure near Keith hit by ‘unexpected rain’

Other resurfacing works just miles away on the A95 were postponed due to the weather forecast.

By David Mackay
Cones on the roadside of the A96 amidst roadworks
Torrential rain left the dug-up road saturated. Image: Amey

Roads bosses will run an investigation after “unexpected rain” caused an extended closure of the A96 north of Keith.

The route was initially only expected to be closed for one weekend with a week of overnight closures.

However, contractors were caught out after heavy rain reduced the dug-up carriageway to mud.

It has resulted in the road being fully closed for the whole of this week with overnight closures due to continue next week.

Crews have been forced to do additional work to remove the saturated surface, install a new layer as well as extra drainage to prevent similar issues from heavy rain.

The delays have caused frustration for A96 motorists between Keith and Fochabers. However, Amey says the heavy rain last weekend was “entirely unforeseen”.

Lessons to be learned after extended A96 closure near Keith

The A96 closure near Keith has been extended after “torrential downpours” last weekend left the ground saturated.

Roads crews had already dug up the carriageway but were unable to lay the new surface due to the state of the surface.

Resurfacing works just miles away on the A95 between Craigellachie and Mulben the same weekend were postponed due to heavy rain forecast.

However, road operator Amey says the weather on the A96 north of Keith, between the Mulben junction and Newton of Forgie, was completely unexpected.

A96 left light a quagmire following torrential downpours overnight.
The heavy rain led to additional works on the A96 near Keith. Image: Amey

A spokesman said: “It was entirely unforeseen circumstances that required this additional work to be carried out and, unfortunately, severe weather conditions exacerbated the situation causing further delays.

“Despite thorough planning and extensive investigation, the inherent complexities of maintenance within certain roads can sometimes result in issues during the construction phase.

“However, once the scheme is completed, a comprehensive evaluation will be conducted to assess the entire work process.

“This evaluation will provide valuable insights to inform future schemes of this nature.”

Amey has stressed the initial roadworks and subsequent delays have been necessary to ensure the safety of drivers.

Frustration from A96 motorists

The extension of the closure of the A96 between Keith and Fochabers has caused disruption for motorists.

Traffic has been diverted onto the B9106 Keith to Portgordon road during the works.

There have been reports of ambulances with blue lights reduced to 20mph on the diversion route amidst diverted traffic.

The A96 lined with cones.
Additional drainage is being installed to cope with future heavy rain. Image: Amey

Road users have reacted with frustration and anger on social media.

Derek Adam wrote: “Poor advanced planning and surveying.”

Steven McIntosh posted: “It’s a shock for a main trunk road.”

Brenda Carnegie added: “It’s a disgrace for a main trunk road. Those down south wouldn’t stand for it.”

