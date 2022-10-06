Buckie by-election: Parent school council chairman and marine worker standing as a candidate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Buckie by-election: Parent school council chairman and marine worker standing as a candidate

By Sean McAngus
October 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 6, 2022, 4:20 pm
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.

A marine worker is standing as a candidate for the upcoming Buckie by-election.

Neil Houlden will stand as an independent candidate in the by-election, which will be held on November 3.

He has lived in Buckie for four years with his family and works for Wärtsilä as a sales development manager.

He is also the current Cluny Primary School parent council chairman.

Now, he will face off against Labour’s Keighly Goudie, Liberal Democrats’ Les Tarr, Tories’ Tim Eagle and SNP’s John Stuart.

Buckie by-election

This by-election was sparked by Lib Dem Christopher Price resigning after just three months in the role.

He said he was struggling to balance his council duties with his full-time job.

Mr Price was the first Lib Dem to sit on the local authority since before the multi-member ward system came into being in 2007.

Meanwhile, locals said it made Moray Council look like “a laughing stock across Scotland”.

Why bid to become a councillor?

Buckie candidate Mr Houlden hopes to bring groups together to help the town.

Mr Houlden said: “I want to be a representative of the community, and someone who wants the best for Buckie.

“At the last election, there wasn’t a non-party political candidate which is something I was looking for and I want to provide that.

“I have been in the marine industry since I was 17 and moved to Buckie almost four years ago.

“It has been really welcoming for my family and children.”

Ballot Box.

He added: “Road safety around our schools remains a long-term issue and looking at afternoon school activities like the breakfast club at St Cluny Primary School.

“We need the different groups and charities to come together, connect and benefit the town.

“There are concerns over the future of Buckie sports centre, transport links and health facilities.

“I feel it is important to be party neutral, as I want to give something different for people in Buckie and focus on local policies.

“It will be interesting taking part in the process for the first time in the Buckie by-election.

“At the end of the day, I want to listen to people’s concerns and address them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
Husband and wife 'pour hearts and souls' into opening Cullen vegan cafe The New…
a95 crash Ballindalloch
A95 Aberlour to Grantown road closed for four hours following crash near Ballindalloch
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
North brewing deals and pub sale highlight resilient interest in beer
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
Man grabbed police officer between the legs and called her colleague a 'p**f'
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
Home Bargains to close all of its north and north-east stores on Boxing Day…
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
81-year-old Macallan whisky sells at auction for £300,000
Grant Gordon, founder and chairman of The Cabrach Trust.
Trust inks £3m deal with Moray coppersmith for new distillery
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
Cat-sized reptile that roamed Moray 200 million years ago could hold key place in…

Most Read

1
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Neil Houlden is a candidate for the Buckie by-election.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks