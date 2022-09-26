Buckie by-election: Tim Eagle launches comeback bid for Moray Tories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Moray Tory group leader Tim Eagle has announced his comeback bid in the looming Buckie by-election.

The former councillor served the area from May 2017 until the last council election where he stepped down citing the negative impact of social media on family life.

He will stand as the Tory candidate in the by-election, which will be held on Thursday November 3.

Earlier this month, rumours were circling about a potential comeback. At the time, he said “there was no real truth” in them “at the moment” – but admitted he would consider it if asked.

Now, he will face off against Labour’s Keighly Goudie, Liberal Democrats’ Les Tarr and a yet-to-be-named SNP candidate.

Buckie by-election

This by-election was sparked by Lib Dem Christopher Price resigning after just three months in the role.

He said he was struggling to balance his council duties with his full-time job.

Mr Price was the first Lib Dem to sit on the local authority since before the multi-member ward system came into being in 2007.

Meanwhile, locals said it made Moray Council look like “a laughing stock across Scotland”.

Why bid to return?

Mr Eagle said: “For five years I worked really hard to support the people and the community of Buckie.

“Whilst I could not fix everything I was asked I really tried to help support and encourage new groups and individuals.

“I left in May 2022 in part to protect my family from the not-so-nice side of politics centred around inappropriate comments on social media and the effect that has on family life.

“However my desire to see Buckie thrive never waned. I miss working with the amazing groups in Buckie who do so much for our community.”

He has promised to deliver a stronger voice for Buckie if elected.

Mr Eagle added: “I was disappointed to see there was no election in Buckie and a by-election already. Buckie deserves and needs strong councillors who will fight for the town and villages.”

He added he “did this before and can do this again”.

What needs to be done?

“I have been frustrated by the recent news that Buckie High School will not now be the priority for a new build, and the questions this raises over the future of the swimming pool.

“I fought hard in the past for Findochty Harbour, the Astro refurb at Buckie, as well as issues with anti-social behaviour and the quality of the road network.

“For five years I fought for harbour improvements, for strong community support and for a new high school.

“As chair of the children’s committee in 2018, we even did test digs in the grounds. To hear this is not now moving forward is very sad.

“I have the background knowledge and experience to ask what is going on. I ask those who live in the Buckie ward to trust in me once again. Give me the opportunity to get back in the council and make sure Buckie has the strong voices it needs over the next five years.”