Home News Moray

Speyfest organisers promise 2023’s line-up has something for everyone – and all ages

The festival is set to bring a variety of activities to Fochabers this summer.

By Ena Saracevic
A group of festival-goers dancing in a hall at Speyfest.
Speyfest is back for 2023 and organisers are promising something for everyone. Image: Speyfest

A popular folk festival will return to Speyside this summer.

From traditional and Celtic music to crafts and whisky tastings, organisers say there there is something for everyone at this year’s Speyfest.

Skerryvore and Bombskare have already been announced on the line-up but now organisers are sharing the other activities on offer.

Speyfest will run from July 21 to July 23 in various venues throughout Fochabers.

The festival has grown from a local event with a single small tent, to a 1500-capacity bustling music festival – becoming a much-loved jewel in the traditional music calendar.

From afternoon tea to alcohol tasting sessions, Speyfest wants to celebrate the best local produce at this year’s event. Image: Speyfest

What’s on?

Local food and drink will be celebrated at this year’s festival.

On Saturday, there will be afternoon teas accompanied by an acoustic set from Norrie MacIver. Those who snap up a ticket will enjoy a range of delicious bakes, incorporating Roehill Springs Gin and Glen Moray Whisky.

There will also be the chance to sample a range of drinks at Fochabers Public Institute that day. Tasting sessions featuring Spey Valley Beer, Roehill Springs Gin and Glen Moray Whisky will be running.

Eight-piece nu-folk group Skerryvore are on the bill for this year’s Speyfest. Image: Elly Lucas.

For the younger crowd, local artists will be offering free children’s entertainment.

Highland Artisans will be running arts and crafts sessions where little ones can make and decorate their own bird boxes, as well as providing ever-popular face painting and glitter tattoos.

Fox and Friends Highland will also be hosting Fox’s Tales interactive story telling sessions, bringing some magic to the youngest Speyfest attendees.

‘Showcasing the best of Speyside’

Speyfest chairwoman Ashleigh Macgregor said: “We’re so proud to be able to showcase the best that Speyside has to offer at this year’s festival, from food and drink to entertainment and music.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for festival goers from further afield to get a taste of what we’re all about in the north-east and for locals to discover the quality being produced on their doorstep.”

General tickets for Speyfest 2023, as well as tickets for individual activities, are on sale now at www.speyfest.com

