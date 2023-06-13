Scott Begbie: Sashay away, haters! Popular drag show at Elgin Library shows love triumphs over hate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Sashay away, haters! Popular drag show at Elgin Library shows love triumphs over hate

Douglas Ross appears to be channelling far right US politicians with his views on harmless children's story time.

More than 100 people turned up to see the controversial but popular show at the weekend. Image: David Mackay.
By Scott Begbie

At the heart of the best children’s story is the message that love triumphs over hate … so how deliciously appropriate that Miss Lossie Mouth’s drag queen story hour was stowed out at Elgin Library.

This, you might recall, was the event that prompted an online pile-on of vitriol and vile abuse when it was first announced – so much so that Moray Council and Miss Lossie Mouth (drama teacher John Campbell) felt compelled to call out the offensive tirades.

Of course, we all know social media has murky depths that allow bigots to spew bile, so no surprise they breenged in.

What is surprising, though, is Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross weighing in with his tuppence worth about the show being “totally inappropriate”.

Gosh, and there was me thinking banning drag acts was the sole preserve of some of the more ultra-right-wing Republican states in the US.

But nope, here’s Mr Ross importing it to the north-east.

So, a story hour that aims to spark children’s imaginations and get them reading is wrong, is it?

Or maybe it’s the idea that it is being presented by a man in drag. Hmmm, Mr Ross is going to really lose his spit if he ever goes to a panto, isn’t he?

Or perhaps it is the themes of the stories themselves that got his dander up so much that he felt compelled to reach for his red card. You know, things like anti-racism messages, anti-bullying and same-sex parents.

Is the idea of tolerance, love, justice and dignity, not something we should expose children to? Shouldn’t we be laying in a moral compass of care and compassion? Or is that something which might deter them from growing up to be Tory voters?

The sad thing is that Mr Ross’s ill-judged intervention is a dog-whistle to the extremists out there, who crave validation for their toxic views on gender. The types who were making death threats against Miss Lossie Mouth.

They are the ones who see an innocent hour of fun for wee kids as something sinister and corrupt. Jings, they need pity for seeing life through that joyless prism.

In the end, the verdict on Miss Lossie Mouth’s story hour was delivered by the parents and children of Elgin. Some 100 delighted kids packed the library and loved every minute of it, singing, dancing and enthralled by the tales.

And just to confirm the righteousness of the universe, Miss Lossie Mouth is now being inundated with more bookings to do more of the same.

The end result for Miss Lossie Mouth  – and, of course, John Campbell’s – will be to get kids into books, into reading, into using their own imagination, into growing up being more accepting of others.

That is an achievement to be proud of and a legacy to be treasured.

I wonder what Mr Ross’s will be?

Why are we being taxed to the hilt by Westminster while people struggle with cost-of-living?

So here I am back from a wee sunshine holiday in Gran Canaria with a bit of a tan and a head full of questions.

You see, as we were travelling around the island (excellent bus service if ever Stagecoach wants a role model) we kept passing petrol stations offering fuel for about 1.23 Euros per litre. Gosh, when I filled up the car to drive to our flight out of Glasgow I thought I got an absolute steal for £1.33.

Why, may I ask, does it cost so much less in Spain – even more so when you do the currency conversion?

And how come it is so cheap on what is basically a rock off the coast of Africa, compared to the north-east where (if you believe Granite Harbour) you can see the oil rigs in the North Sea?

Could it be we are being gouged by the oil giants who are racking up billions in profits while pleading they can’t do anything about oil prices?

Prices still high at UK petrol pumps in comparison to other European countries.  Image: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

Or is it, perhaps, because we are being taxed to the hilt with fuel duty by a Westminster Government even as people struggle with a cost-of-living crisis? Is it too much to suggest they could lower the rate to help everyone out?

And, of course, those same energy firms who are raking in the dosh at a dizzying rate are still making sure our household energy bills that shot up like a rocket as oil prices soared are coming down like a feather as prices drop.

No doubt clever people who know about economics and such like would be able to put forward a cogent argument for all this.

But the easiest one is that we are being fleeced and our lords and masters are aiding and abetting rather than stopping it.

Surrounded by constant reminders I’m getting old

The getting old thing is accelerating in unexpected ways now.

It’s not just the creaky knees or the involuntary noises (don’t ask) either.

There I was on a plane, jetting off to sunnier climes when a wee toddler in front of me kept popping his head up to look over the seat at me.

There was a brief game of peekaboo and he started chattering words at me. His mum helpfully explained what he was saying and why.

‘He thinks you’re his grandad because you look just like him!”

Thanks, son. Thanks a bunch.

Scott Begbie is a former journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

