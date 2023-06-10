‘We went to see Miss Lossie Mouth at Elgin library and loved it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We went to see Miss Lossie Mouth at Elgin library and loved it’

The drag performer has had increased interest for booking other events following the hostile reaction ahead of the show.

By David Mackay
Miss Lossie Mouth in front of a sign saying "words" performing to packed room in Elgin Library.
There was standing room only for the Miss Lossie Mouth event at Elgin Library. Image: Moray Council

While wearing sparkling red glitter shoes and a dress decorated with Disney princesses, Miss Lossie Mouth entertained a packed crowd of nearly 100 children at Elgin Library.

After an hour of stories, singing songs, party food and making toy crowns, parents gave rave reviews about the drag queen story time.

The event had polarised opinion earlier in the week after being announced by Moray Council as part of Pride month.

Reports of protests outside the library failed to materialise, although it is understood some leaflets were distributed by some objectors outside.

Miss Lossie Mouth with a rainbow wig sitting in front of a light sign saying words.
Miss Lossie Mouth praised the response from the Elgin Library audience. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Instead, youngsters aged from less than one year old to six enjoyed a morning of activities – with many parents reporting they had never seen the library so busy.

The library event was the first of its kind done by Miss Lossie Mouth, also known as drama teacher John Campbell, with some children staying behind after it ended for photographs with the performer, who lives in the Lossiemouth area.

Meanwhile, following the publicity this week, she has reported interest from other libraries and a theatre for hosting similar events.

The Press & Journal spoke to parents who took their children to the Miss Lossie Mouth event in Elgin, which featured stories exposing children to anti-racism messages, anti-bullying and same-sex parents.

‘Important messages from Miss Lossie Mouth’

Claire on the left, Daniel on the right holding up Leo for the camera outside next to Cooper Park pond.
Claire and Daniel Vamosi took their son Leo to the Elgin Library event. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Claire Vamosi and her husband Daniel took their two-year-old son Leo to the story hour.

The Elgin family reported seeing children up on their feet dancing through the session.

Claire said: “It was amazing. I thought it would be good for Leo just to be aware of diversity and stuff like that, and learning about through stories like he’s familiar with.

“The stories were really great, including one about two male penguins who have a baby. It’s good for him to grow up and be more accepting of others.

‘A really fun morning’

Krissy Martin with Teddy in a harness against her chest outside Elgin Library
Krissy Martin regularly attends Elgin Library events with Teddy. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Krissy Martin attended with nine-month-old Teddy, who appeared exhausted after the story hour.

The Buckie mum reported it was standing room only inside with many people queuing up to try and get inside for the start.

She said: “We come to the library every Saturday as a family. In a way, it’s our safe space.

“We didn’t see any reason to change it today. It’s no different from going to see a pantomime or another show, it’s just something nice to do.

“Teddy was definitely getting into it. He was getting up and dancing and singing. There was absolutely nothing untoward about it at all, it was no different to Mr Tumble.”

‘Never seen Elgin Library so busy’

Scott Lawrence with Ella by his side with Cooper Park pond behind.
Scott Lawrence and Ella came away with their own crowns from the Miss Lossie Mouth event at Elgin Library. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Forres councillor Scott Lawrence attended with his five-year-old daughter Ella, who clutched a toy crown after the event.

He said: “We often go to the events in the libraries, both in Forres and in Elgin. We didn’t see any reason to do anything different with this one, it’s the busiest one we’ve been to.

“Miss Lossie Mouth was very entertaining, everyone seemed to have a good time.

“There was lots of dancing with stories about inclusion and acceptance, which I think is important to introduce to children.”

Emotional day for Miss Lossie Mouth

Following the Elgin library event, Miss Lossie Mouth paid tribute to the show of support in the room after admitting to being “incredibly nervous” before the event.

Moray Council called out “offensive” abuse on its social media pages after it announced the story hour.

Miss Lossie Mouth is based on Mrs Doubtfire. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Following the event, Miss Lossie Mouth condemned abusive comments this week as homophobia while saying critical comments from politicians, including local MP Douglas Ross, feed into “conspiracy theories and moral panic”.

She said the character, based on Mrs Doubtfire, followed a long UK tradition of age-appropriate drag acts, including Lily Savage and Dame Edna Everage on mainstream TV.

She added: “I could have read these three books today and done all my singing and dancing as 42-year-old man John the teacher, but that would have been very boring.

Statement 10th June 2023

Posted by Miss Lossie Mouth on Saturday, 10 June 2023

“But as Miss Lossie Mouth I’ve developed this character that is basically your mum’s best pal or your favourite aunt to make it more entertaining and engaging.

“The malicious comments have been incredibly hurtful. I think it’s moral panic coming from America, and the fact that Moray has got itself in this situation over a drag queen reading stories when there’s a far right demonstration in Elgin next week is actually horrific.”

