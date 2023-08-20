‘There is always pressure’: The RAF Lossie engineer who prepares Typhoons to defend UK and NATO airspace against Putin’s pilots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘There is always pressure’: The RAF Lossie engineer who prepares Typhoons to defend UK and NATO airspace against Putin’s pilots

Mitch who features in the upcoming Channel 4 documentary reveals what his role is really like at RAF Lossiemouth.

By Sean McAngus
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon engineer Mitch reveals the challenges of his job with the world on the brink. Image: Channel 4 / True North TV
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon engineer Mitch reveals the challenges of his job with the world on the brink. Image: Channel 4 / True North TV

An RAF Lossiemouth engineer who ensures Typhoons are ready to protect UK and NATO airspace from Vladimir Putin’s pilots has said the pressure brings the best out of him.

The 26-year-old is nicknamed Mitch and that is the only name we can use here for security reasons.

He has served in the RAF for around four and half years.

He admits when he first started it was daunting, however he has learned how to cope with the high pressure and physical demands of a 50-hour work week.

In an insightful interview with the Press and Journal, he describes what the job is like.

RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon engineer Mitch. Image: Channel 4 / True North TV

Ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the RAF has stepped up its preparation in case the war escalates.

He says being called to go to countries like Estonia at short notice to look after aircraft keeps him on his toes.

He said: “Reacting to the invasion for the initial six months, everything was into the top gear and now everything has slowed down in Cyprus and at home.

“There is still air policing in Estonia which the RAF have been committed to for a decade.”

Pilot Jake flying close to the Russian border.  Image: Channel 4 / True North TV

‘There is always pressure’

Mitch said: “There is always pressure, when it comes preparing a jet, every jet in the RAF has a date or time against it with a mission and activity in mind.

“I think everyone performs well under pressure.

“Having the deadline means I have to find the best way to met it and it tests myself.”

RAF Lossiemouth entrance gate.

The Press and Journal asked Mitch about staying focused when carrying out important work to get the Typhoons up in the sky.

He replied: “The discipline to keep these jets airworthy is instilled in you. It’s not only a morale obligation for the RAF – there is also a legal one.”

RAF Typhoons landing and flying at RAF Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

As a youngster he always wanted to follow in the footsteps of his grandad who worked as a engineer.

He explained: “I’m the first person in my family to serve.

“My grandad Ian was an engineer who started off as a car mechanic when he left school, working his way up and retired at 66 which is a fair shift.

“I always wanted to pursue engineering to be like my grandad and remember seeing the Tornado flyby and I thought I bet it would be mint to work for the RAF.

“Not many people can say they get to do a wheel change on a Typhoon compared to a wheel change of a Vauxhall Corsa which is unique.”

Physical challenges of a engineer

He added: “It was daunting at first with the pace of life in the Squadron.

“In total during a week, it is roughly 50 hour work week.

“Everyone else on civvy street would be working around 30 to 39 hours so we have 10 hours above them.

“I remember when I first showed up, I discovered how physically demanding the job was as well with heavy lifting and the brute force you need to get through it.”

RAF Typhoons. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Despite the challenges of job, he says no-one goes to work expecting glory, they just do what it is required.

Mitch added: “The main thing is to know your limits and know when to take time off.

“Also not making everything about work and keeping up personal fitness is key.

“There is also opportunities to work on Quick Reaction Alert duties and other jobs which gives you breaks from regular fixing aircraft.

“We all have a job to do and don’t expect pats on the back for it.”

Top Guns: Inside the RAF six-part TV series will start on Channel 4 on Monday at 9pm.

Inside look at RAF Lossiemouth

Conversation