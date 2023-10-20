RAF Lossiemouth typhoon pilots test dogfighting skills in Poland

Typhoon pilots from RAF Lossiemouth have been testing their dogfighting skills in Poland.

Pilots from Number 2 Squadron have been working on their air combat skills and air-to-air training with and against Polish F-16 and Italian F-35 fighter aircraft.

The two-week detached codenamed Operation Carson took place in Poznan.

It involved joint training with Polish, U.S., Spanish and Italian Air Forces undertaking various air combat exercises across Poland and Lithuania.

What was the training?

The Typhoons also operated with US and UK Joint Terminal Air Controllers who from the ground directed the action of combat when jets were providing close air support to ground troops.

One of the deployed RAF pilots was Flight Lieutenant Lyle. He said: “During Op Carson, RAF aircrew have been able to foster key relationships and build a greater understanding of how the other Air Forces employ their assets, whilst exploring the challenges and opportunities of Agile Combat Employment.

“Whilst most fighter pilots are cut form the same cloth, opportunities to learn from one another are invaluable.”

Meet with the Spanish

Meanwhile, the RAF Lossiemouth pilots also met with Spanish Typhoons with NATO’s surveillance systems in Lithuanian air space to carry out close positioning maneuvers.

The Spanish are currently conducting Baltic Air Policing to defend airspace from intruders.

This NATO operation was handed over to them in August by the UK.

‘Happy to host friends from the UK’

Polish 31st Tactical Airbase Commander, Colonel Piątek hailed the training.

He said: “This partnership-building endeavour enhances interoperability between Polish F-16s and British Typhoons and the training enables both sides to engage in realistic practice in the demanding aerial domain.

“The base is happy to host friends from the UK to enable this highly beneficial training with us and other NATO countries. Together we are stronger.”