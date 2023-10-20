RAF Lossiemouth typhoon pilots test dogfighting skills in Poland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

RAF Lossiemouth typhoon pilots test dogfighting skills in Poland

It was a two-week detachment for pilots.

By Sean McAngus
Polish F16 and Typhoon pictured in training.
Polish F16 and Typhoon pictured in training.

Typhoon pilots from RAF Lossiemouth have been testing their dogfighting skills in Poland.

Pilots from Number 2 Squadron have been working on their air combat skills and air-to-air training with and against Polish F-16 and Italian F-35 fighter aircraft.

The two-week detached codenamed Operation Carson took place in Poznan.

It involved joint training with Polish, U.S., Spanish and Italian Air Forces undertaking various air combat exercises across Poland and Lithuania.

All the pilots who took part.

What was the training?

The Typhoons also operated with US and UK Joint Terminal Air Controllers who from the ground directed the action of combat when jets were providing close air support to ground troops.

One of the deployed RAF pilots was Flight Lieutenant Lyle. He said: “During Op Carson, RAF aircrew have been able to foster key relationships and build a greater understanding of how the other Air Forces employ their assets, whilst exploring the challenges and opportunities of Agile Combat Employment.

“Whilst most fighter pilots are cut form the same cloth, opportunities to learn from one another are invaluable.”

Italian F35 in the sky.

Meet with the Spanish

Meanwhile, the RAF Lossiemouth pilots also met with Spanish Typhoons with NATO’s surveillance systems in Lithuanian air space to carry out close positioning maneuvers.

The Spanish are currently conducting Baltic Air Policing to defend airspace from intruders.

This NATO operation was handed over to them in August by the UK.

Crew preparing a Polish F16.

‘Happy to host friends from the UK’

Polish 31st Tactical Airbase Commander, Colonel Piątek hailed the training.

He said: “This partnership-building endeavour enhances interoperability between Polish F-16s and British Typhoons and the training enables both sides to engage in realistic practice in the demanding aerial domain.

“The base is happy to host friends from the UK to enable this highly beneficial training with us and other NATO countries. Together we are stronger.”

Typhoon taking off.
Inside look at RAF Lossiemouth

