Home News Moray

How an RAF Regiment gunner overcame a medical condition to follow in air force family’s footsteps

Despite challenges, Ben - who stars in a Channel 4 documentary series about RAF Lossiemouth - achieved his dream of joining the RAF.

By Sean McAngus
RAF Regiment gunner lifts the lid on overcoming medical condition to be deployed on the frontline. Image: Channel 4 / True North TV
Ben H has always wanted to follow in the footsteps of his family by joining the Royal Air Force.

It’s been his life-long ambition for as long as he can remember.

His father served for 22 years as a engineer and his mum worked with the nursery just off the RAF Lossiemouth base.

Turning his dream into reality has certainly not been easy.

In his teens, his life was turned upside down after being diagnosed with blood disorder immune thrombocytopenia.

The condition means there was low levels of the cells that help blood clot.

He applied for the RAF twice but was rejected on the ground of being medically unfit due to the condition.

Fast-forward to 2021, he managed to get into the reserves and now he is four years in remission.

The RAF Regiment gunner has opened up about his journey in interview with the Press and Journal.

Ben H reveals all in this interview. Image: Channel 4 / True North TV

Ben said: “Everyone in my family has a connection to the Royal Air Force and it is something I always wanted to do.

“In my early teens, I was diagnosed with a blood disorder ITP which is when the body attacks the clotting factors of your blood.

“It was very touch and go for a while as we didn’t know what I could and couldn’t do.

“When I first applied for the RAF, I hit a lot of walls. Because of the blood disorder I was found medically unfit.

“Then I waited a few years to get my medical in order and reapplied for officer again and was met with rejection again.”

Turned to Royal Air Force reserves to make dream a reality

Inside look at No 51 Squadron RAF Regiment at RAF Lossiemouth ahead of Cyprus deployment

He was a cadet as a younger man and was pointed into the direction of the reserves as the way to get into the Royal Air Force.

Ben added: “The condition was challenging as I couldn’t do anything physical and even a paper cut would send me to A&E.

“After the rejections, I looked towards the Royal Air Force reserves as a different career path.

“Reserves is the unspoken thing and normally used for people to sample if they want to get into the full RAF.

“It was really emotional being cleared to move into the air force in 2021 with everything I have been through.”

‘Massive drive as my hopes and dreams were almost dashed’

The 21-year-old admits at times, he thought his dream was ruined.

Ben added: “I’m really thankful now I’m in remission for four years.

“There was times I wondered if I was ever going to get into the Royal Air Force.

“I have a massive drive as my hopes and dreams were almost dashed.

“I’m physically fit now and nothing can stop me.”

Ben H  is delighted his dream became a reality. Image: Channel 4 / True North TV

The young man has already started basic training as a police officer too.

He believes his experiences  in the reserves will helped him including his deployment to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus .

Ben said: “I got the chance to get deployed to Cyrus which was amazing and challenging.

“Different environment and being away from family.

“Everything I have learned so far will be important and help me as I become a police officer.”

Top Guns: Inside the RAF continues on Channel 4 on Mondays at 9pm.

