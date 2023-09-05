Car parking charges on the horizon for Moray towns beyond Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car parking charges on the horizon for Moray towns beyond Elgin

Councillors also decided to scrap the 50p parking charge for 30 minutes.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Work on the Poundland building in Elgin is having a profound impact on the way traffic moves around the town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Car parking charges could be on the horizon for other towns in Moray.

At the moment Elgin is the only place where the council imposes fees.

But deputy chief executive Rhona Gunn told members of the economic development committee it was being considered as part of a consultation on the capital plan.

The issue came up during a lengthy debate on a report into problem parking in Elgin town centre.

‘We’re killing the town centre’

There were concerns recommendations did not go far enough in tackling the issue.

Mrs Gunn told the meeting the public consultation was likely to include charging for parking in other areas.

But that had to be done in the context of the local authority having to make £20 million of savings over the next two years.

And she warned members there were “no good options left” to try and plug the gap, only the “least intolerable” ones.

Moray Council deputy chief executive Rhona Gunn.

Mrs Gunn said: “I would say at this stage it’s likely we’ll be asking for perspectives for an option to introduce car parking charges beyond Elgin.

“It’s certainly something that is very much on officers’ horizons and it has been raised repeatedly in the chamber.

“So it seems it is a matter we should be seeking the views of our communities on.”

Councillor for Elgin South John Divers felt while the reason for the report was to address illegal parking, the only solution appeared to be increasing charges.

Parking fees ‘very much on officers’ horizons’

He said: “I do struggle with this paper. We have some car parks that are only operating at 22% full.

“We’re killing the town centre. We’ve got Elgin Bid and businesses working towards a council vision to build a local economy.

“I don’t feel these papers are going to do that.”

Mr Divers highlighted a recent survey that showed only 51% of car park spaces in Elgin were used.

Elgin South councillor John Divers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Head of environment and commercial services Nicola Moss told the meeting charging had an impact on parking in the town.

But there were many complex issues concerning people about the problem.

She said: “The Poundland structure is having a profound impact on the nature of traffic circulating around Elgin, in a way … we wouldn’t want.

“And it’s having an impact on our pedestrianised areas without doubt.”

While not averse to a decriminalised parking plan – where a local authority takes charge of enforcing illegal parking – Mrs Moss said it was not financially viable.

‘No good options left’ to plug £20m gap

The move would cost around £380,000.

Elgin North councillor Amber Dunbar gained unanimous support for scrapping the recommendation to raise fees on low turnover car parks including Lossie Green and Lossie Wynd from £1 to £2 a day.

She said: “This will drive even more people to park problematically or illegally on the streets.

“And we want to be encouraging people, particularly those who work in the town centre, to use these car parks more.”

Elgin North councillor Amber Dunbar.

The increase would have taken in an estimated £250,000 a year for the council.

Members agreed to get rid of the 50p parking rate for 30 minutes and the £1.50 charge for up to an hour.

It will be replaced with a £1 fee for up to 60 minutes.

Councillors also agreed for a review of disabled parking as well as provision for parent and child bays.

And committee chairman Marc Macrae will write to the UK government calling for an increase in fines for illegal parking.

‘Profound impact’

There has not been an increase in parking charges in Moray since 2018.

Traffic management measures around the High Street will be looked at before the Poundland refurbishment is completed

It is surrounded by scaffolding blocking vehicle access to North Street, with traffic diverted up Batchen Street.

Work on the building is expected to be completed in spring next year.

The matter will now go to full council for a final decision.

