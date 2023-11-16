Popular speciality coffee shop dubbed ‘best cafe in Elgin’ goes on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular speciality coffee shop dubbed ‘best cafe in Elgin’ goes on the market

Batchen Street Coffee has been operating in Elgin since 2017.

By Ross Hempseed
Batchen Street Coffee shop in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
A speciality coffee shop on one of Elgin’s busiest streets is up for sale.

Batchen Street Coffee, located in the heart of Elgin, has been a hit with the locals since opening in 2017.

Run by Lynn Purvis, the small eatery has been a staple on Batchen Street, having survived the pandemic and welcoming customers once it reopened for business.

Ms Purvis now wishes to retire and has decided to sell the business at an asking price of £69,000.

The advert estimates turnover for a new owner could be between £100 – £200k, thanks to a surge in independent retailers throughout Elgin.

According to the advert, the shop has “gained a loyal customer base and garnered a reputation for excellence”.

Batchen Street, Elgin. Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Batchen Street Coffee is not only known for its coffee but for its indulgent hot chocolate, perfect for a cold, crisp winter day.

In a post to social media, Ms Purvis recalled her time at Batchen Street Coffee.

The post read: “We are super proud of what we have achieved in building a true speciality coffee shop in Moray and we now feel it’s time to think about taking things a little easier in the future.

“We started the business from scratch back in 2017 and with your support, it has thrived and continues to do so, with both regular and new customers coming into the café each day.

“We are truly blessed to be able to say that this isn’t another case of a business forced to close due to the pandemic, the economy or lack of support from customers or the town of Elgin pulling together to support independent and local, it’s one of choice.”

The shop will remain open until a new owner takes over.

Customers say it’s ‘the best cafe in Elgin’

The news of the sale had customers, some envious of Ms Purvis’ soup recipes, wishing her all the best.

Becks Ann commented: “All the best Lynn. We miss coming in since moving back home but your cafe was one of joy especially when our wee man was little.

“My first visit was in your opening weeks while heavily pregnant and I couldn’t wait to go back with the wee one which we did a lot.”

Sally Bruce said: “You have both done an amazing job with Batchen Street coffee, enjoy this next chapter in your life, will be in to see you again soon (probably tomorrow morning)”

Pauline Wheat wrote: “Gutted you’re the best cafe in Elgin… what will I do without my breakfast that I have whenever I come in? The coffee is simply the best and you’re both greatly missed … Lisa and myself wish you all the very best for the future. Miss you already.”

