Popular speciality coffee shop dubbed ‘best cafe in Elgin’ goes on the market

A speciality coffee shop on one of Elgin’s busiest streets is up for sale.

Batchen Street Coffee, located in the heart of Elgin, has been a hit with the locals since opening in 2017.

Run by Lynn Purvis, the small eatery has been a staple on Batchen Street, having survived the pandemic and welcoming customers once it reopened for business.

Ms Purvis now wishes to retire and has decided to sell the business at an asking price of £69,000.

The advert estimates turnover for a new owner could be between £100 – £200k, thanks to a surge in independent retailers throughout Elgin.

According to the advert, the shop has “gained a loyal customer base and garnered a reputation for excellence”.

Batchen Street Coffee is not only known for its coffee but for its indulgent hot chocolate, perfect for a cold, crisp winter day.

In a post to social media, Ms Purvis recalled her time at Batchen Street Coffee.

The post read: “We are super proud of what we have achieved in building a true speciality coffee shop in Moray and we now feel it’s time to think about taking things a little easier in the future.

“We started the business from scratch back in 2017 and with your support, it has thrived and continues to do so, with both regular and new customers coming into the café each day.

“We are truly blessed to be able to say that this isn’t another case of a business forced to close due to the pandemic, the economy or lack of support from customers or the town of Elgin pulling together to support independent and local, it’s one of choice.”

The shop will remain open until a new owner takes over.

Customers say it’s ‘the best cafe in Elgin’

The news of the sale had customers, some envious of Ms Purvis’ soup recipes, wishing her all the best.

Becks Ann commented: “All the best Lynn. We miss coming in since moving back home but your cafe was one of joy especially when our wee man was little.

“My first visit was in your opening weeks while heavily pregnant and I couldn’t wait to go back with the wee one which we did a lot.”

Sally Bruce said: “You have both done an amazing job with Batchen Street coffee, enjoy this next chapter in your life, will be in to see you again soon (probably tomorrow morning)”

Pauline Wheat wrote: “Gutted you’re the best cafe in Elgin… what will I do without my breakfast that I have whenever I come in? The coffee is simply the best and you’re both greatly missed … Lisa and myself wish you all the very best for the future. Miss you already.”