Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10 favourite independent businesses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The topic of town centres can certainly spark debate.

While some retail giants have deserted Elgin, there are still many independent businesses.

So we asked you this important question.

What is your favourite independent business in Moray’s biggest town?

Around 359 of you responded to our question.

Here are your ten favourite Elgin businesses.

Birnie’s Pet Shop

Birnie Pet Shop is a family-run pet business.

The shop has been run by three generations of Birnie’s.

Since 1950, it has been open on Elgin High Street.

Address: 200 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BA

Sirology

The men’s grooming shop is owned by Richard Cumming.

It offers hair care, skincare and lifestyle accessories.

Address: 40 Batchen Street, Elgin, IV30 1BH

Pencil Me In

Pencil Me In on Batchen Street is a high-end stationery shop.

In 2020, the business was nominated for the High Street Shop of the Year in the Holly & Co Awards.

Sarah Holmes’ shop has played a role in the transformation of Batchen Street as a shopping destination.

Address: 27 Batchen Street, Elgin, IV30 1BH

The Ditsy Teacup

The Ditsy Teacup is a little tearoom where all their food is made in an open plan kitchen.

Dishes and bakes that have been available at the place in the past include Cadbury Wispa Gold scones, strawberry blondies, sweet potato and chilli soup, and caramel brownies.

Address: 26 Thunderton Place, Elgin, IV30 1BG

19 Crepes & Coffee

19 Crepes & Coffee serves delicious crepes, paninis, desserts and coffee.

They are part of Batchen Street’s strong offering of cafes.

Address: 19A Batchen Street, Elgin, IV30 1BH

Batchen Street Coffee

Batchen Street Coffee is an independent speciality coffee shop.

They served coffee, tea and hot chocolate alongside freshly prepared food in a relaxed, modern and friendly atmosphere.

Address: 33 Batchen Street, Elgin IV30 1BH

JC Dawson Butchers

Since 1889, JC Dawson Butchers has been serving the local community with excellent meat.

The business specialises in beef and pork.

Address: 28 Batchen St, Elgin IV30 1BH

Bijou

Bijou is a gift shop and cafe.

The business is housed in a stone building dating back to 1912.

It is spread over two floors with an offering of gifts, cards and jewellery.

This business is owned by David Robertson.

Address: 10 Batchen St, Elgin IV30 1BH

156 Bar & Grill

The American-themed diner first opened its doors in December 2020.

The High Street building lay empty for nearly two years before new life was breathed into it.

And they even hosted a “Karen” evening last year.

Address: 156 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BD

The Cocktail Joint

Back in 2020, owner Lauren McIntosh originally launched the business as Cocktails with Lauren as a mobile cocktail bar offering post-Covid garden parties and delivery cocktails.

Last year, the hidden bar was born and has proven to be a success with locals.

Address: 13 Lossie Wynd, Elgin IV30 1PU

Got a story?

Do you have a Moray story you want to share?

Get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@pressandjournal.co.uk or calling 07813 400566.