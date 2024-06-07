Locals shocked after raid on Moray Co-op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Locals shocked after raid on Moray Co-op

Cash was stolen from the shop overnight.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The co-op in Dufftown
The co-op in Dufftown was broken into overnight. Image: Jason Hedges

A popular Moray shop was broken into in the early hours of this morning.

Money was taken from the Co-op on Fife Street in Dufftown.

The raid took place around 1am.

Money stolen from Dufftown Co-op

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following a break-in at a premises in Dufftown.

“The break-in happened around 1am on Friday, 7 June, 2024 on Fife Street.

“A sum of cash was taken.”

The shop was closed for several hours today but has now reopened.

Dufftown locals shocked after Co-op break in

Dufftown residents are shocked following last night’s break-in at their local supermarket.

Bringing it to social media, one resident said: “What a shame in our wee town ”

Another neighbour described it as “awful” while a third resident said it was “shocking.”

A fourth local wrote: “Awful to hear. I hope you are all ok. So distressing for something like that to happen in your workplace.”

The co-op in Dufftown
The shop was closed for several hours but has now reopened. Image: Jason Hedges

Dufftown Co-op reopens after raid

The Dufftown Co-op was closed for five hours after the incident but reopened around 12pm today.

A Co-op spokesperson said: “There was an incident at our Fife Street store in Dufftown, Moray, in the early hours of this morning (Friday 7 June) where intruders broke into the store.

“The store is temporarily closed to assess and repair the damage caused, and will re-open to serve the community once it is safe to do so.

“We urge anyone who may have any information to come forward to Police, who are investigating.”

