Locals shocked after raid on Moray Co-op

A popular Moray shop was broken into in the early hours of this morning.

Money was taken from the Co-op on Fife Street in Dufftown.

The raid took place around 1am.

Money stolen from Dufftown Co-op

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following a break-in at a premises in Dufftown.

“The break-in happened around 1am on Friday, 7 June, 2024 on Fife Street.

“A sum of cash was taken.”

The shop was closed for several hours today but has now reopened.

Dufftown locals shocked after Co-op break in

Dufftown residents are shocked following last night’s break-in at their local supermarket.

Bringing it to social media, one resident said: “What a shame in our wee town ”

Another neighbour described it as “awful” while a third resident said it was “shocking.”

A fourth local wrote: “Awful to hear. I hope you are all ok. So distressing for something like that to happen in your workplace.”

Dufftown Co-op reopens after raid

The Dufftown Co-op was closed for five hours after the incident but reopened around 12pm today.

A Co-op spokesperson said: “There was an incident at our Fife Street store in Dufftown, Moray, in the early hours of this morning (Friday 7 June) where intruders broke into the store.

“The store is temporarily closed to assess and repair the damage caused, and will re-open to serve the community once it is safe to do so.

“We urge anyone who may have any information to come forward to Police, who are investigating.”