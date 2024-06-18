Man, 32, dies after van crash on A941 near Longmorn

The driver of a white van has died following a crash on the A941 Fogwatt to Elgin road near Longmorn last night.

The crash happened just before 8pm on June 17, with emergency services dispatched to the scene around three miles south of Elgin.

It involved one vehicle – a white Renault Traffic van.

Police and ambulance were on scene, however, the 32-year-old driver of the van was pronounced dead.

The two passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where their condition is described as serious but stable.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and all those involved and I would like to thank members of the public who stopped to assist.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch if you can assist.

“If you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation then please contact us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3387 of Monday, June 17.