Jewellery store Northern Diamond can match your promise of a lifetime

Northern Diamond stands out among the jewellery stores in Aberdeen with its bespoke pieces. Since opening its shop in 2011, it has also been offering quick and reliable service thanks to its in-store workshop.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Step inside Northern Diamond’s shop on Union Street in Aberdeen and you will be ushered into a modern and, of course, glittering space.

It can be intimidating, as many jewellery shops can be, to some. But its owner and director, Simon Balaban gives it warmth and a welcoming quality.

He greets his customers with a big smile, knows many by their names and treats them like friends.

He’s been working since he was about six years old. He shares: “We would sell different items at markets and bazaars back home in Turkey. Every weekend, I would go and help my dad.”

In boarding school, he sold batteries to his fellow students who would use them for their portable cassette players.

He later developed his entrepreneurial skills when he studied business.

A passion for jewellery

Eventually, Simon decided to sell jewellery which he now calls his passion. He’s been in the jewellery business for 22 years.

He says: “I love it. This business is not just about making money. It’s also a passion, a love. We want to give good services to people.

“We make our clients happy. When people buy from us, it’s not just about a piece of jewellery. Our customers feel they are wanted and loved. They feel happy and we see that. They would hug and kiss here. That makes me happy.”

Northern Diamond creates bespoke jewellery

Most of Northern Diamond’s clientele ask for custom-made jewellery. They often go into the store with an idea that’s inspired by photos they see on social media or elsewhere online. Then they discuss with Simon how he can create a piece that’s made to their exact specifications.

Simon explains: “I would take measurements like their ring size, for example.

“Then we would talk about details like the size of the main stone, the side stones, the thickness of the band. If the client has other rings on that finger, would the new piece match the others? Would they all sit well together?

“We want to work to fit a client’s budget. So I’ll advise them on the design and what kind of stone we can use. People trust me.

“It’s a journey. We create something that is made just for them. I love that.”

If a client is not satisfied with how a piece turns out, Simon confidently says they can make it again, free of charge, until the client is happy.

Northern Diamond offers a lifetime service guarantee

Northern Diamond takes pride in offering its clients high quality jewellery. In fact, each piece comes with a promise that its owner will not have to worry at all about caring for it.

Simon explains: “Whatever you buy from me here, you can be assured we follow the highest standards.

“All of our pieces come with a lifetime service guarantee. That means sizing, cleaning, polishing and repairs are all free of charge.”

Northern Diamond can repair your jewellery

It does not matter if you did not buy your jewellery at Northern Diamond. They can repair your pieces for you.

From resizing your ring and fixing your gold chain to resetting your diamonds and other precious gemstones, their experts can make your pieces look beautiful and new again.

Is your white gold piece losing its even colour and lustre? Bring it to Northern Diamond where they can do rhodium plating within just half an hour.

You’ll leave the shop with your jewellery on the same day and it will look as good as the day you first bought it.

Advantages of Northern Diamond’s in-store workshop

When Simon opened his shop back in 2011, he knew he needed an in-store workshop that would allow him to offer his clients a variety of convenient and reliable services unlike other jewellery stores in Aberdeen.

He explains: “(The workshop) is very handy. Instead of sending our clients’ valuable pieces away for three to four weeks, we can work on their jewellery right here. Then customers can collect them on the same day.

“People are amazed and happy with our same-day service. I see this is something that customers need. You don’t want to send your sentimental jewellery away for weeks. You don’t know what’s going on. What if it’s an expensive engagement ring, for example?”

He stresses: “Jewellery is about feeling. People need to feel happy about the pieces they’re wearing because they will wear them all their lives. Engagement and wedding rings are pieces you’ll wear every day until you die.

“You might change your hair colour. But you cannot easily change your engagement and wedding rings. That’s why you need to feel happy about your personal jewellery.”

