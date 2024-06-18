Jewellery store Northern Diamond can match your promise of a lifetime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Jewellery store Northern Diamond can match your promise of a lifetime

The company offers jewellery pieces made especially for you.

In partnership with Northern Diamond
three-stone diamond ring
Northern Diamond will help you take great care of your valuable jewellery pieces.

Northern Diamond stands out among the jewellery stores in Aberdeen with its bespoke pieces. Since opening its shop in 2011, it has also been offering quick and reliable service thanks to its in-store workshop.

Step inside Northern Diamond’s shop on Union Street in Aberdeen and you will be ushered into a modern and, of course, glittering space.

It can be intimidating, as many jewellery shops can be, to some. But its owner and director, Simon Balaban gives it warmth and a welcoming quality.

facade of Northern Diamond shop in Aberdeen
Northern Diamond opened its first shop in Aberdeen in 2011.

He greets his customers with a big smile, knows many by their names and treats them like friends.

He’s been working since he was about six years old. He shares: “We would sell different items at markets and bazaars back home in Turkey. Every weekend, I would go and help my dad.”

In boarding school, he sold batteries to his fellow students who would use them for their portable cassette players.

He later developed his entrepreneurial skills when he studied business.

A passion for jewellery

Northern Diamond owner Simon Balaban smiling inside his Aberdeen store
Northern Diamond owner Simon Balaban greets his customers with a big smile.

Eventually, Simon decided to sell jewellery which he now calls his passion. He’s been in the jewellery business for 22 years.

He says: “I love it. This business is not just about making money. It’s also a passion, a love. We want to give good services to people.

“We make our clients happy. When people buy from us, it’s not just about a piece of jewellery. Our customers feel they are wanted and loved. They feel happy and we see that. They would hug and kiss here. That makes me happy.”

Northern Diamond creates bespoke jewellery

underside of diamond eternity ring
Creating bespoke jewellery means you can add details to your pieces that you can’t see in other stores.

Most of Northern Diamond’s clientele ask for custom-made jewellery. They often go into the store with an idea that’s inspired by photos they see on social media or elsewhere online. Then they discuss with Simon how he can create a piece that’s made to their exact specifications.

Simon explains: “I would take measurements like their ring size, for example.

“Then we would talk about details like the size of the main stone, the side stones, the thickness of the band. If the client has other rings on that finger, would the new piece match the others? Would they all sit well together?

“We want to work to fit a client’s budget. So I’ll advise them on the design and what kind of stone we can use. People trust me.

“It’s a journey. We create something that is made just for them. I love that.”

If a client is not satisfied with how a piece turns out, Simon confidently says they can make it again, free of charge, until the client is happy.

Northern Diamond offers a lifetime service guarantee

Northern Diamond takes pride in offering its clients high quality jewellery. In fact, each piece comes with a promise that its owner will not have to worry at all about caring for it.

Simon explains: “Whatever you buy from me here, you can be assured we follow the highest standards.

“All of our pieces come with a lifetime service guarantee. That means sizing, cleaning, polishing and repairs are all free of charge.”

Northern Diamond can repair your jewellery

man at in-store workshop looks through a piece of equipment to examine jewellery
Northern Diamond has an in-store workshop for quick and reliable service.

It does not matter if you did not buy your jewellery at Northern Diamond. They can repair your pieces for you.

From resizing your ring and fixing your gold chain to resetting your diamonds and other precious gemstones, their experts can make your pieces look beautiful and new again.

Is your white gold piece losing its even colour and lustre? Bring it to Northern Diamond where they can do rhodium plating within just half an hour.

You’ll leave the shop with your jewellery on the same day and it will look as good as the day you first bought it.

Advantages of Northern Diamond’s in-store workshop

When Simon opened his shop back in 2011, he knew he needed an in-store workshop that would allow him to offer his clients a variety of convenient and reliable services unlike other jewellery stores in Aberdeen.

He explains: “(The workshop) is very handy. Instead of sending our clients’ valuable pieces away for three to four weeks, we can work on their jewellery right here. Then customers can collect them on the same day.

“People are amazed and happy with our same-day service. I see this is something that customers need. You don’t want to send your sentimental jewellery away for weeks. You don’t know what’s going on. What if it’s an expensive engagement ring, for example?”

He stresses: “Jewellery is about feeling. People need to feel happy about the pieces they’re wearing because they will wear them all their lives. Engagement and wedding rings are pieces you’ll wear every day until you die.

“You might change your hair colour. But you cannot easily change your engagement and wedding rings. That’s why you need to feel happy about your personal jewellery.”

Drop by Northern Diamond’s shop on Union Street to find out why it’s among the best jewellery stores in Aberdeen.

You can also visit Northern Diamond’s website to check out its wide range of diamond jewellery.

More from Lifestyle

UHS nurse, Danielle Harding and Fergus Noble – post RefluxStop surgery (University Hospital Southampton/PA)
First patients in UK to receive new ‘revolutionary’ device to stop acid reflux
Nicolle and the medical cannabis
Moray mum who had eight seizures a day hails life-changing medical cannabis prescription
A person washes their hands under a tap (Philip Toscano/PA)
Ongoing E.coli outbreak – what has happened so far?
Loneliness isn’t just about being physically apart from others. (Alamy/PA)
5 ways loneliness can negatively affect your health
Mother-and-daughter artists Margaret and Mary Maclean. Supplied by DCT Design.
Art is in the genes for Western Isles mother-and-daughter Margaret and Mary Maclean
Manufacturers recalled a variety of sandwiches, wraps and salads sold in major UK supermarkets because of a potential link to an E.coli outbreak (PA)
Third company recalls product over potential E.coli contamination
Big Issue has published an edition created by and wholly featuring people with a learning disability (Andy Parsons/Big Issue)
Big Issue unveils edition compiled by people with learning disabilities
The report claims less than half of people over 50 are confident their medical issue would be solved by NHS services (PA)
Over 50s concerned about struggles in accessing healthcare, charity says
Fuel retailers are exploiting the focus on the General Election by keeping their margins ‘persistently high’, a motoring group has claimed (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fuel retailers accused of exploiting General Election focus
Junior doctors on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital in central London in February (Aaron Chown/PA)
Wes Streeting urges junior doctors to cancel strikes and promises ‘day one’ call