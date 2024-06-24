Appeal to trace 17-year-old girl missing from Elgin

A 17-year-old girl from Elgin has been reported missing.

Police are trying to trace Chelsea Phillipson, who was last seen in the Moray town on Sunday, June 23.

Officers believe she may be in the Aberlour area.

Chelsea is described as 5’4″ tall, average build with long black hair with red tips.

When last seen, she was wearing a light green hooded top, a black jacket with a furry hood, ripped blue jeans, white trainers and a red and white checked scarf.

Anyone who may have seen Chelsea since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4093 of 23/06.