Voter who has not lived in the UK for 60 YEARS can cast General Election ballot in a north east constituency

An overseas resident who has not lived in the UK for over 60 years will be able to vote in the General Election.

It is just one example in a surge of applications in the north-east constituencies after a recent change in the law.

The amendment in legislation means British citizens who have been living abroad for more than 15 years can now vote.

This particular person – who left the UK in the 1950s – is registered to vote in one of the north-east constituencies.

Changes in legislation for overseas voters were brought up at a recent meeting of the Grampian Valuation Joint Board.

Linda Smith is the principal administrative officer. She told members there was an immediate surge in applications in January.

This was when the 15-year limit on voting rights for British citizens living overseas was removed.

Since the General Election was announced, full-time staff have worked in excess of 1,000 additional hours.

And the Grampian Electoral Office has sent out more then 27,000 emails to those wanting to register to vote.

Mark Adam is electoral registration officer. He said: “Since the General Election was announced I’ve authorised in excess of 1,000 hours of overtime to the admin staff.

“Some were getting on for 60, 70, 80 and 90 hours over the period.

“That doesn’t include part-time staff who have increased their hours to help us out.

“In addition we’ve issued … over 27,000 emails in response to contact from the electorate, registering to vote or applying for a postal vote.

“That’s simply the amount we’ve sent by email, the amount on paper is likely to be in excess of that as well.”

In relation to overseas requests he said: “We’ve had someone who last lived in the UK in the 1950s registering to vote.

“That just shows the interest from overseas electors to be able to vote at UK elections.”

Applicants must prove they were previously either on the electoral register or resident at an address in the UK.