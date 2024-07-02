Voter who has not lived in the UK for 60 YEARS can cast General Election ballot in a north east constituency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Voter who has not lived in the UK for 60 YEARS can cast General Election ballot in a north east constituency

A change in legislation means British citizens who have been living abroad for more then 15 years can now vote.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
More people are allowed to vote from overseas in this election.
More people are allowed to vote from overseas in this election. Image: Shutterstock

An overseas resident who has not lived in the UK for over 60 years will be able to vote in the General Election.

It is just one example in a surge of applications in the north-east constituencies after a recent change in the law.

The amendment in legislation means British citizens who have been living abroad for more than 15 years can now vote.

This particular person – who left the UK in the 1950s – is registered to vote in one of the north-east constituencies.

27k voter registration emails sent

Changes in legislation for overseas voters were brought up at a recent meeting of the Grampian Valuation Joint Board.

Linda Smith is the principal administrative officer. She told members there was an immediate surge in applications in January.

This was when the 15-year limit on voting rights for British citizens living overseas was removed.

Since the General Election was announced, full-time staff have worked in excess of 1,000 additional hours.

A sign outside a Polling Station on election day in the UK.

And the Grampian Electoral Office has sent out more then 27,000 emails to those wanting to register to vote.

Mark Adam is electoral registration officer. He said: “Since the General Election was announced I’ve authorised in excess of 1,000 hours of overtime to the admin staff.

“Some were getting on for 60, 70, 80 and 90 hours over the period.

“That doesn’t include part-time staff who have increased their hours to help us out.

1,000 extra hours overtime

“In addition we’ve issued … over 27,000 emails in response to contact from the electorate, registering to vote or applying for a postal vote.

“That’s simply the amount we’ve sent by email, the amount on paper is likely to be in excess of that as well.”

In relation to overseas requests he said: “We’ve had someone who last lived in the UK in the 1950s registering to vote.

“That just shows the interest from overseas electors to be able to vote at UK elections.”

Applicants must prove they were previously either on the electoral register or resident at an address in the UK.

