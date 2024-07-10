A St Giles Centre market, improved safety at the bus station, an overhaul of Cooper Park: What YOU think of ideas to spend £20 million improving Elgin

Town centre improvements, better transport links and a revamp of Cooper Park have been backed as ideas to receive support from Elgin’s £20 million long-term fund.

Press and Journal readers have been reacting on social media after we revealed more than 1,000 ideas have been put forward for the cash.

The money has been awarded to Elgin as part of a pledge from the previous UK Government to help “struggling” towns.

Suggestions put forward by locals during consultation events included investment in public safety, help to attract businesses to the town centre and action to fill empty properties.

And in the last few days, Press and Journal readers have been having their say on social media about where they think the money is needed the most.

‘Open a market in the St Giles Centre’

Several readers had the same idea to try and reenergise the St Giles Centre by opening an indoor market.

The shopping centre has had multiple tenants move out in recent years, leaving behind several empty units.

Action to examine alternative uses for the St Giles Centre is among the suggestions put forward to the Elgin Town Board, which will decide where the £20 million will be spent.

Both Alison Kennedy and Sheila Mcdonald suggested on social media that the lower floors of the St Giles Centre could become an indoor market.

Jennifer Malcom added: “The Giles Centre is awful now. Empty units and a depressing feel overall. I walked straight back out.”

Natalie Myers has other uses in mind for the St Giles Centre.

She posted: “Indoor climbing wall, bouldering and other activities for wet weather. Plus decent pop-up restaurants.”

Rebecca Dalkin added: “Turn (St) Giles into a leisure area. Arcade, ice skating and food court. I know all that is available but it is spread all over town.”

‘Cooper Park needs an upgrade’

Ideas put forward for Elgin’s £20 million fund include revamping Cooper Park to establish it as a “destination park” for surrounding communities.

Initial proposals are being considered by the Town Board with decisions about spending plans to be made in the coming weeks.

Improvements and a tidy-up of Cooper Park were among the most common suggestions put forward on social media.

Pat Harwood wrote: “Take some lessons from the park in Forres. It’s beautiful and well looked after.

“Clean up Cooper Park and pond and make it somewhere people can enjoy.”

Ailsa Hadden posted: “Clean up Cooper Park and make it bonny again. The park could be so nice.

“Take a tip from Nairn’s lovely park and get some modern exercise equipment for everyone of all ages to enjoy when out.”

Louise Ellerby wrote: “An upgraded state-of-the-art Cooper Park playground.”

‘Make Elgin bus station safer with better transport links’

One of the most popular topics for conversation on our social media pages was the need to improve public transport in Elgin and make it safer for all.

Addressing safety concerns, more CCTV and action to reduce anti-social behaviour area all topics being considered by the Town Board.

And it is clear from the comments from Press and Journal readers that it is one of the issues you want tackles the most.

George Page posted: “The bus service is very bad and needs overhauled. The bus station is an eyesore which needs to be modernised and quickly. Also public conveniences which can be used after the St Giles Centre closes.”

Ethan Place wrote: “Security at the bus station to make vulnerable travellers feel a bit more safe.

“The amount of violence and inappropriate behaviour that happens there remains unchecked. Will avoid walking that way when I have my child with me.”

Myra Gallicker added: “Definitely the bus station, very run down and unpleasant. So many young people hanging around, so it would be good to spend some money providing for them.”

