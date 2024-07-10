A St Giles Centre market, improved safety at the bus station, an overhaul of Cooper Park: What YOU think of ideas to spend £20 million improving Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A St Giles Centre market, improved safety at the bus station, an overhaul of Cooper Park: What YOU think of ideas to spend £20 million improving Elgin

More than 1,000 ideas have been put forward about where the cash could be spent improving the town.

By David Mackay
Three-way split of Elgin bus station, St Giles Church and Cooper Park.
There is a wide range of opinion about where the money should be sent. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Town centre improvements, better transport links and a revamp of Cooper Park have been backed as ideas to receive support from Elgin’s £20 million long-term fund.

Press and Journal readers have been reacting on social media after we revealed more than 1,000 ideas have been put forward for the cash.

The money has been awarded to Elgin as part of a pledge from the previous UK Government to help “struggling” towns.

Suggestions put forward by locals during consultation events included investment in public safety, help to attract businesses to the town centre and action to fill empty properties.

And in the last few days, Press and Journal readers have been having their say on social media about where they think the money is needed the most.

‘Open a market in the St Giles Centre’

Several readers had the same idea to try and reenergise the St Giles Centre by opening an indoor market.

The shopping centre has had multiple tenants move out in recent years, leaving behind several empty units.

Action to examine alternative uses for the St Giles Centre is among the suggestions put forward to the Elgin Town Board, which will decide where the £20 million will be spent.

Both Alison Kennedy and Sheila Mcdonald suggested on social media that the lower floors of the St Giles Centre could become an indoor market.

Drone image of Elgin town centre looking down on St Giles Church.
Town centre improvements is one of the spending areas with the most support. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Jennifer Malcom added: “The Giles Centre is awful now. Empty units and a depressing feel overall. I walked straight back out.”

Natalie Myers has other uses in mind for the St Giles Centre.

She posted: “Indoor climbing wall, bouldering and other activities for wet weather. Plus decent pop-up restaurants.”

Rebecca Dalkin added: “Turn (St) Giles into a leisure area. Arcade, ice skating and food court. I know all that is available but it is spread all over town.”

‘Cooper Park needs an upgrade’

Ideas put forward for Elgin’s £20 million fund include revamping Cooper Park to establish it as a “destination park” for surrounding communities.

Initial proposals are being considered by the Town Board with decisions about spending plans to be made in the coming weeks.

Improvements and a tidy-up of Cooper Park were among the most common suggestions put forward on social media.

Two people walking by pond in Cooper Park.
There is support for investment in Cooper Park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Pat Harwood wrote: “Take some lessons from the park in Forres. It’s beautiful and well looked after.

“Clean up Cooper Park and pond and make it somewhere people can enjoy.”

Ailsa Hadden posted: “Clean up Cooper Park and make it bonny again. The park could be so nice.

“Take a tip from Nairn’s lovely park and get some modern exercise equipment for everyone of all ages to enjoy when out.”

Louise Ellerby wrote: “An upgraded state-of-the-art Cooper Park playground.”

‘Make Elgin bus station safer with better transport links’

One of the most popular topics for conversation on our social media pages was the need to improve public transport in Elgin and make it safer for all.

Addressing safety concerns, more CCTV and action to reduce anti-social behaviour area all topics being considered by the Town Board.

And it is clear from the comments from Press and Journal readers that it is one of the issues you want tackles the most.

Buses parked at Elgin bus station.
Travellers want to see improvements in local bus services. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

George Page posted: “The bus service is very bad and needs overhauled. The bus station is an eyesore which needs to be modernised and quickly. Also public conveniences which can be used after the St Giles Centre closes.”

Ethan Place wrote: “Security at the bus station to make vulnerable travellers feel a bit more safe.

“The amount of violence and inappropriate behaviour that happens there remains unchecked. Will avoid walking that way when I have my child with me.”

Myra Gallicker added: “Definitely the bus station, very run down and unpleasant. So many young people hanging around, so it would be good to spend some money providing for them.”

Final chance to have say on how to spend £20 million in Elgin

The final round of consultation events will take place this weekend for people to have their say on the ideas to spend £20 million in Elgin. 

Both sessions will run from 12noon to 2pm on Saturday at the following locations

  • A pizza and DJ event in the former M&Co shop on the High Street.
  • A pop-up event in Cooper Park near the library.

