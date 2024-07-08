St Giles Centre changes, bus station refurbishments, town centre clean-up: Elgin’s 1,000 ideas for £20 million improvement fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

St Giles Centre changes, bus station refurbishments, town centre clean-up: Elgin’s 1,000 ideas for £20 million improvement fund

Residents have had their say on a 10-year strategy to drive improvements across Elgin.

By David Mackay
Three-way split of St Giles Centre, Elgin cathedral and St Giles Church.
Elgin residents want investment in the town centre, community safety, transport and heritage. Images: DC Thomson

Town centre improvements, bus station concerns and new youth facilities are among the most popular ideas for a £20 million fund to improve Elgin.

More than 1,000 suggestions have been made for to develop a long-term plan for investment in Moray’s biggest towns.

The proposals were put forward during consultation events held across the community throughout April and May.

Three themes of safety and security, high streets, heritage and regeneration and transport and connectivity have been developed for the UK Government cash.

Now the ideas of where residents in Elgin want the £20 million fund spent on can be revealed for the first time.

Ideas for Elgin town centre improvements

Investment and reconfiguration of the St Giles Centre are among the many suggestions put forward for investment in Elgin town centre.

Residents are also worried about the future of St Giles Church, which is due to close, and the best ways to utilise empty shops while supporting cafe culture and the evening economy.

Front of St Giles Centre in Elgin.
Elgin residents want changes at the St Giles Centre. Image: DC Thomson

The full list of ideas include:

  • Support cafe culture and evening economy with seating, outdoor dining, canopies, lighting, cleaning, planting.
  • Host more events in the town centre.
  • New uses and investment in St Giles Centre.
  • Future of St Giles Church.
  • Attract more retailers and investors to the High Street.
  • Address empty shops with pop-up shops and public art installations.
  • Utilise empty properties above shops.
  • Tidy up town centre.
  • Capitalise on rich heritage and history of Elgin buildings and closes.
  • Grant scheme to support conversion, redevelopment of buildings.

Improved facilities for youth in Elgin

There have been calls to use the £20 million town fund to invest in new and improved facilities for youths in Elgin.

It comes after police have run special patrols and initiatives in recent months with Moray Council to address worries.

Two police officers walking on Elgin High Street away from camera.
Police are now stepping up patrols on Elgin High Street to monitor parking offences. File image: DC Thomson

Operations have focused on Cooper Park, the bus station, town centre, New Elgin and Lesmurdie areas.

Meanwhile, police have committed to developing a long-term sustainable strategy to address youth anti-social behaviour across Elgin and the rest of Moray.

Ideas for the £20 million town fund for Elgin include:

  • Covered teen hang outs with wifi in neighbourhoods.
  • Youth spaces in town centre and neighbourhoods.
  • Make Cooper Park a “destination park”.
  • Leisure and recreational activities with pump track and multi-use games area.
  • Improved safety at the bus station.
  • More CCTV.
  • More police on the beat with a visible presence.

Focus on transport solutions

Public transport problems have returned to the spotlight in recent weeks with Stagecoach withdrawing routes across the north.

Buses parked at Elgin bus station.
Elgin residents want more reliable public transport. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Elgin residents have called for the £20 million fund to address connectivity issues across the town and beyond.

  • More frequent, affordable and reliable public transport.
  • Refurbish and relocate bus station.
  • More maintenance of active travel routes.

Have your say on Elgin’s £20 million fund

No decisions have been made yet on how the £20 million fund will be spent in Elgin.

The newly formed town board, which comprises representatives from the council and business community among others, will meet this month to make the first decisions.

It is expected spending commitments will be made for the next three years with a strategy set for the remainder of the 10-year fund.

Jenny Urquhart smiling at camera with fabric on wall behind.
Elgin town board chairwoman Jenny Urquhart. Image: Daisybeck Studios

Board chairwoman Jenny Urquhart, who is also chair of Johnstons of Elgin, said: “We’ve been so impressed and overwhelmed with the no of comments, ideas and suggestions that have been coming in from various parts of the community.

“It’s clear there is a huge amount of pride locally. The ideas we’ve received have all been very sensible and it has been very difficult to score them all.

“It’s been a very difficult process so we’re going back out to the community for more consultation to develop them a little bit more.”

Final consultation events will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 12noon to 2pm at the following venues:

  • A pizza and DJ event in the former M&Co shop on Elgin High Street
  • A pop-up event in Cooper Park near Elgin Library

What do you think the money should be spent on? Let us know in the comments.

More from Moray

Elgin residents want investment in the town centre, community safety, transport and heritage. Images: DC Thomson
North and north-east set for 12 hours of rain as yellow warning issued
Liaqat and Atif Ali outside Qismat on Elgin High Street.
Qismat's recipe for riding changing times on Elgin High Street to remain town's favourite…
Elgin residents want investment in the town centre, community safety, transport and heritage. Images: DC Thomson
New business could come to Elgin Business Park and next steps for transformation of…
Elgin residents want investment in the town centre, community safety, transport and heritage. Images: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a thieving nurse and a crooked council worker
Elgin residents want investment in the town centre, community safety, transport and heritage. Images: DC Thomson
Victim of brutal bus stop assault 'insulted' by teen attacker's lenient sentence
Elgin residents want investment in the town centre, community safety, transport and heritage. Images: DC Thomson
Two people in hospital with 'serious' injuries following crash on A96 near Keith
Elgin residents want investment in the town centre, community safety, transport and heritage. Images: DC Thomson
Poundland's temporary Elgin home hits the market
Elgin residents want investment in the town centre, community safety, transport and heritage. Images: DC Thomson
Moray towns task force: The butchers' return in Dufftown, new lets in Forres and…
Graham Leadbitter hugs SNP supporters.
SNP's Graham Leadbitter triumphs in target Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat
Selkie moored at Buckie Harbour.
Revealed: Moray Council pays £250k to crew dredger Selkie for 400 days when vessel…

Conversation