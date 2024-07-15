Speyside bridge sealed off after man dies

A man has died at a well-known Speyside location.

Police were called to the Craigellachie area, near Aberlour, following the sudden death of a man around 4:45pm on Sunday, July 14.

An area of the Craigellachie Bridge was cordoned off for several hours.

Emergency services were also in attendance.

Officers confirmed the death is being treated as unexplained, but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Man dies at Craigellachie Bridge

A police spokesperson said: “Around 4.45pm on Sunday, 14 July, 2024, officers were called to the Craigellachie area following the sudden death of a man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 16:56 hours on Sunday to attend an incident in Craigellachie and dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”