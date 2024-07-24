Man charged after allegedly driving on A96 with toddler sitting on his lap

A man has been charged after allegedly driving on a busy Moray road with his toddler sitting on his lap.

The 41-year-old was spotted driving his van on the A96 by road policing officers last week.

Police stopped him when they saw his two-year-old child on his lap as he travelled through Keith.

It is understood the incident took place on Saturday, July 20.

The 41-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving and exposing a child to danger.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Road Policing Scotland shared a post about the incident online confirming a man had been charged.

