Man charged after allegedly driving on A96 with toddler sitting on his lap

A 41-year-old man has been reported for dangerous driving.

By Ellie Milne
Police car on country road
Police stopped a van driver on the A96 at Keith. Image: Road Policing Scotland.

A man has been charged after allegedly driving on a busy Moray road with his toddler sitting on his lap.

The 41-year-old was spotted driving his van on the A96 by road policing officers last week.

Police stopped him when they saw his two-year-old child on his lap as he travelled through Keith.

It is understood the incident took place on Saturday, July 20.

The 41-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving and exposing a child to danger.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Road Policing Scotland shared a post about the incident online confirming a man had been charged.

It states: “A 41-year-old man has been charged with Dangerous Driving and Exposing a Child to Danger after North East Road Policing Unit observed him driving his van on the A96 at Keith with his two-year-old child sitting on his lap.

“A report will be submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”

