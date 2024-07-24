Aberdeen players ‘desperate’ to keep Bojan Miovski, says captain Graeme Shinnie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen players ‘desperate’ to keep Bojan Miovski, says captain Graeme Shinnie

Aberdeen striker Miovski is on the radar of clubs across Europe with the view to a potential summer transfer window swoop

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski against Airdrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski against Airdrie. Image: Shutterstock

Captain Graeme Shinnie insists Aberdeen’s players are “desperate” for the club to keep Bojan Miovski but accept the goal hero may be sold this summer.

North Macedonia international Miovski is being tracked by clubs across Europe with the view to a potential summer transfer window swoop.

Clubs in Italy, England, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands have placed the 25-year-old striker on their radar.

Italian Serie A club Genoa are reportedly considering a bid of around £7million to test Aberdeen’s resolve to keep the striker.

Shinnie hopes Aberdeen “can cling on to him” but admits the squad face a nervous sweat over the star striker’s future before the window closes on August 30.

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Livingston with Graeme Shinnie. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

He said: “Bojan is a vital player for us.

“We are desperate to keep him.

“However we all know what time of the season it is and that the window is open so anything can happen.

“Whether that happens or not we will wait and see.

“Football is football and if Bojan moves on we wish him well.

“But here’s hoping we can cling on to him.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS

Shinnie pitching in with goals

As transfer speculation rages on, Miovski has yet to be in a starting line-up under Thelin this season, after three games.

Miovski was left-out of the match-day squad for the opening game of the season at Queen of the South.

Thelin admitted he opted to omit the striker due to the many things going on around Miovski at the time, such as transfer speculation.

Miovski returned to the squad for the 4-0 win at East Kibride but was an unused substitute.

The striker was again named on the bench against Airdrie but came on at half-time for his first game action of the campaign.

Miovski teamed up with Shinnie in the build up to the winning goal against Championship Airdrie, scored by Leighton Clarkson.

Shinnie has pitched in with two goals in the the three games so far this season.

Aberdeens Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

He said: “I just try to play the way I always have.

“Get forward, trying to drive the team on as much as I can and being able to chip in with a couple of goals.

“It was an important goal against Airdrie  as we ended up then getting a second and a vital win.

“I scored three goals last season so I’m almost there already.

“Maybe these cup games are good for me.

“My target is just to score every season and I have done that for the majority of seasons I have played.

“I’ve done it early this season which is good.

“It’s important for the team to get goals from different areas of the pitch.

“Last season there was a lot of reliance on Bojan which we don’t want.

“Jamie (McGrath) chipped in with a lot last season as well and it is trying to get goals from every area of the pitch.”

Aberdeen manger Jimmy Thelin against Airdrie. Image: SNS

The ‘intensity’ of play under Thelin

The victory against Airdrie extends Thelin’s 100% record as Dons manager.

Aberdeen top Group A and are on course to qualify for the Premier Sports Cup knock-out stage.

What has changed under Thelin since he arrived?

“It is playing with intensity,” said Shinnie.

“The second half was much better as in the first half I didn’t feel we got our press right at times.

“We were pressing in singles instead of as a team and the intensity wasn’t where we want to be.

“The manager is demanding that intensity from us all the time.

“In the second half we were a lot better with the intensity and the pace we attached with.

“Even the backline being right up and aggressive is where we want to be.

“It is encouraging  but we will now spent the next part of the week assessing it and building towards Dumbarton.

“The new era under the new manager is still fresh but the most important thing at a club like Aberdeen is winning games.

“We have managed to do that by wining the three games which is important.

“We will keep learning and developing every week in training to the way the manager wants to play.”

 

Conversation