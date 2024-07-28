Former Moray golf course up for sale with £900k asking price

A former Moray golf course has been put up for sale with a £900,000 asking price.

Kinloss Golf Club near Forres has been closed since 2020 due to the development of new houses.

The nine-hole course, which covers 50 acres of land, has now been put on the market.

Estate agent DM Hall says the land had been well maintained by the current owners, and would be suitable for a country estate.

The land is available in two lots – one including the golf course and clubhouse, which costs more than £500,000, and the other a proposed holiday park for more than £400,000.

The latter has planning permission for 16 lodge plots and six glamping pod spaces.

Jennifer Campbell from DM Hall said: “This site represents an exciting and rare opportunity for the open market.

“While this property clearly has commercial appeal, one cannot ignore the appeal of a private residential estate.”

Kinloss Golf Club is 25 miles northeast of Inverness, eight miles west of Elgin and some 30 miles from Inverness International Airport.