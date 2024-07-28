Former Moray golf course up for sale with £900k asking price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Former Moray golf course up for sale with £900k asking price

Kinloss Golf Club near Forres is available in two lots.

By Louise Glen
Kinloss Golf Club
Kinloss Golf Club is up for sale. Image: DM Hall

A former Moray golf course has been put up for sale with a £900,000 asking price.

Kinloss Golf Club near Forres has been closed since 2020 due to the development of new houses.

The nine-hole course, which covers 50 acres of land, has now been put on the market.

Kinloss Golf Club
Kinloss Golf Club is being sold in two lots. Image: DM Hall

Estate agent DM Hall says the land had been well maintained by the current owners, and would be suitable for a country estate.

The land is available in two lots – one including the golf course and clubhouse, which costs more than £500,000, and the other a proposed holiday park for more than £400,000.

The latter has planning permission for 16 lodge plots and six glamping pod spaces.

Kinloss Golf Club
Kinloss Golf Club has space for glamping pods. Image: DM Hall

Jennifer Campbell from DM Hall said: “This site represents an exciting and rare opportunity for the open market.

“While this property clearly has commercial appeal, one cannot ignore the appeal of a private residential estate.”

Kinloss Golf Club is 25 miles northeast of Inverness, eight miles west of Elgin and some 30 miles from Inverness International Airport.

Conversation