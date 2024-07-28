Moray Former Moray golf course up for sale with £900k asking price Kinloss Golf Club near Forres is available in two lots. By Louise Glen July 28 2024, 10:13 am July 28 2024, 10:13 am Share Former Moray golf course up for sale with £900k asking price Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6545320/kinloss-golf-club-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment Kinloss Golf Club is up for sale. Image: DM Hall A former Moray golf course has been put up for sale with a £900,000 asking price. Kinloss Golf Club near Forres has been closed since 2020 due to the development of new houses. The nine-hole course, which covers 50 acres of land, has now been put on the market. Kinloss Golf Club is being sold in two lots. Image: DM Hall Estate agent DM Hall says the land had been well maintained by the current owners, and would be suitable for a country estate. The land is available in two lots – one including the golf course and clubhouse, which costs more than £500,000, and the other a proposed holiday park for more than £400,000. The latter has planning permission for 16 lodge plots and six glamping pod spaces. Kinloss Golf Club has space for glamping pods. Image: DM Hall Jennifer Campbell from DM Hall said: “This site represents an exciting and rare opportunity for the open market. “While this property clearly has commercial appeal, one cannot ignore the appeal of a private residential estate.” Kinloss Golf Club is 25 miles northeast of Inverness, eight miles west of Elgin and some 30 miles from Inverness International Airport.
