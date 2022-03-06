Planning ahead: Change of use for Kinloss Golf Clubhouse amid security concerns and former Elgin nursery to be turned into holiday let 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Planning ahead: Change of use for Kinloss Golf Clubhouse amid security concerns and former Elgin nursery to be turned into holiday let 

By Sean McAngus
March 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to, and determined by Moray Council.

Firstly, Tommy Dingwall has submitted a planning application to transform a Moray golf clubhouse into a house.

He is being represented by Grant and Geoghegan for the proposals at the Kinloss Country Golf Club.

The golf course is currently under construction and major development is being
carried out on the land for dwellings and holiday lodges.

Security concerns at Kinloss Country Golf Club

Directors believe a permanent presence at the course through turning the clubhouse into a house is required to secure and protect their investments.

This comes after numerous break-ins and damage to property and machinery in recent months.

In a planning statement, golf officials said: “With the mobile units in mind we feel the clubhouse will be surplus to requirements.

“In recent years public houses have struggled to maintain profitability and we like many others look for ways to improve and adapt our business.”

Kinloss Golf Clubhouse which will changed into a house.

Meanwhile, Planta Cafe and Eatery in Batchen Street, Elgin have submitted an application to install a flue to serve a dual fuel gas and wood fired pizza oven.

Proposed pizza oven at Planta Cafe and Eatery.

Over the past week, Moray Council has also determined some applications.

The transformation of a nursery into a holiday let in Elgin has been granted the seal of approval.

Nursery proposed on farmland

The nursery building will be constructed on agricultural land in Elgin.

Behind the plans are Scotland’s largest provider of outdoor nurseries Stramash Social Enterprise.

The proposal was passed by planning chiefs.

The new facility will be to the west of Spynie Village Hall.

A nursery building will be constructed on agricultural land.

Converting former nursery into flat

In Elgin, a former nursery is being converted into a flat.

Plans for the transformation of the building on 16 Main Street has been approved.

The application was submitted by CP Plans on behalf of Kevin Edwards.

It is hoped the holiday let could be popular with visitors as the Moray tourism boom continues.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

