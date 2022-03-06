Planning ahead: Change of use for Kinloss Golf Clubhouse amid security concerns and former Elgin nursery to be turned into holiday let 

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to, and determined by Moray Council.

Firstly, Tommy Dingwall has submitted a planning application to transform a Moray golf clubhouse into a house.

He is being represented by Grant and Geoghegan for the proposals at the Kinloss Country Golf Club.

The golf course is currently under construction and major development is being

carried out on the land for dwellings and holiday lodges.

Security concerns at Kinloss Country Golf Club

Directors believe a permanent presence at the course through turning the clubhouse into a house is required to secure and protect their investments.

This comes after numerous break-ins and damage to property and machinery in recent months.

In a planning statement, golf officials said: “With the mobile units in mind we feel the clubhouse will be surplus to requirements.

“In recent years public houses have struggled to maintain profitability and we like many others look for ways to improve and adapt our business.”

Meanwhile, Planta Cafe and Eatery in Batchen Street, Elgin have submitted an application to install a flue to serve a dual fuel gas and wood fired pizza oven.

Over the past week, Moray Council has also determined some applications.

The transformation of a nursery into a holiday let in Elgin has been granted the seal of approval.

Nursery proposed on farmland

The nursery building will be constructed on agricultural land in Elgin.

Behind the plans are Scotland’s largest provider of outdoor nurseries Stramash Social Enterprise.

The proposal was passed by planning chiefs.

The new facility will be to the west of Spynie Village Hall.

Converting former nursery into flat

In Elgin, a former nursery is being converted into a flat.

Plans for the transformation of the building on 16 Main Street has been approved.

The application was submitted by CP Plans on behalf of Kevin Edwards.

It is hoped the holiday let could be popular with visitors as the Moray tourism boom continues.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

