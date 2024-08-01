First images as Macallan reveals vision to transform old distillery into wetland and haven for wildlife

Macallan has unveiled their vision to transform old buildings into a natural haven with a wetland and garden.

The Speyside whisky giants want to demolish and extend unused buildings to revamp the industrial site into a home for nature.

Now the first images of the proposals have been revealed in plans sent to Moray Council.

The plans have been named Project Marley by the distillers.

Documents from Macallan say the plan is a “unique opportunity” to design and establish a new landscape to enhance the biodiversity of the site.

Why Macallan is developing new nature plan for old distillery

Macallan opened its new £140 million distillery in 2018. It is built into a hill overlooking the River Spey near Craigellachie and features a unique grass roof.

It has now turned its attention to the future for its former distillery, warehouses, stores and production buildings.

Plans for the old Macallan site show several buildings will be knocked down entirely. Others will be extended and modernised.

Salvaged parts of the old structures will be kept as “artefacts” to retain the site’s “history and story”.

Documents from Macallan’s agents, The Paul Hogarth Company. They explain: “The approach to the landscape will be to create an attractive setting for the redeveloped buildings whilst enhancing the sites historic and industrial character.

“The design will focus on integrating this industrialised character with a more organic, natural landscape setting, connecting the buildings and encourage visitors to explore the wider landscape beyond the architecture.”

How Macallan vision will help nature

Macallan says its vast estate is already home to birds including sky lark and yellowhammer. There are also butterflies and red squirrels.

It says the plans to create a wetland and wild flower meadow will support and champion these species.

Documents from Macallan explain: “The landscape report explains that the redevelopment of the existing buildings and removal of redundant buildings presents a unique opportunity to design and establish this new landscape.

“The character of the design will introduce a large green, internal naturalised garden landscape within the footprint of the demolished buildings, to be layered with contemporary and historic elements beneath an over-arching concept of ecosystem restoration.

“The introduction of native trees, water and wetland vegetation, and wild-flower meadow, will significantly enhance the biodiversity at the heart of The Macallan Estate.

“The landscape design aims to diminish the impact of vehicles across and through the site.”