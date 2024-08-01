First images as Macallan reveals vision to transform old distillery into wetland and haven for wildlife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

First images as Macallan reveals vision to transform old distillery into wetland and haven for wildlife

The Speyside whisky giants have submitted plans for the future of "redundant buildings" on their estate.

By David Mackay
Artist impression of wetland.
Artist impression of what the complex could look like when complete. Image: Macallan

Macallan has unveiled their vision to transform old buildings into a natural haven with a wetland and garden.

The Speyside whisky giants want to demolish and extend unused buildings to revamp the industrial site into a home for nature.

Now the first images of the proposals have been revealed in plans sent to Moray Council.

The plans have been named Project Marley by the distillers.

Documents from Macallan say the plan is a “unique opportunity” to design and establish a new landscape to enhance the biodiversity of the site.

Why Macallan is developing new nature plan for old distillery

Macallan opened its new £140 million distillery in 2018. It is built into a hill overlooking the River Spey near Craigellachie and features a unique grass roof.

It has now turned its attention to the future for its former distillery, warehouses, stores and production buildings.

Artist impression of old Macallan distillery.
Wildflowers and trees will be introduced to support the environment. Image: Macallan

Plans for the old Macallan site show several buildings will be knocked down entirely. Others will be extended and modernised.

Salvaged parts of the old structures will be kept as “artefacts” to retain the site’s “history and story”.

Documents from Macallan’s agents, The Paul Hogarth Company. They explain: “The approach to the landscape will be to create an attractive setting for the redeveloped buildings whilst enhancing the sites historic and industrial character.

New Macallan distillery.
The new Macallan distillery was opened in 2018. Image: VisitScotland

“The design will focus on integrating this industrialised character with a more organic, natural landscape setting, connecting the buildings and encourage visitors to explore the wider landscape beyond the architecture.”

How Macallan vision will help nature

Macallan says its vast estate is already home to birds including sky lark and yellowhammer. There are also butterflies and red squirrels.

It says the plans to create a wetland and wild flower meadow will support and champion these species.

Documents from Macallan explain: “The landscape report explains that the redevelopment of the existing buildings and removal of redundant buildings presents a unique opportunity to design and establish this new landscape.

Old Macallan distillery
The old Macallan site, still in operation in 2011. Image: DC Thomson

“The character of the design will introduce a large green, internal naturalised garden landscape within the footprint of the demolished buildings, to be layered with contemporary and historic elements beneath an over-arching concept of ecosystem restoration.

“The introduction of native trees, water and wetland vegetation, and wild-flower meadow, will significantly enhance the biodiversity at the heart of The Macallan Estate.

“The landscape design aims to diminish the impact of vehicles across and through the site.”

