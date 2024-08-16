Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash near Portgordon

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a one-vehicle motorbike crash near Portgordon.

Police and ambulances are currently in attendance on the A990 near the Moray town.

The condition of the man is currently unknown, and enquiries into the collision are being undertaken.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Friday, August 16, we were called to a report of a one-vehicle motorcycle crash on the A990 near Portgordon.

“A man has been taken by air ambulance to hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have also been contacted in regards to this incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

