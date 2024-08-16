Moray Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash near Portgordon Police are investigating the collision. By Graham Fleming August 16 2024, 5:21 pm August 16 2024, 5:21 pm Share Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash near Portgordon Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6559937/portgordon-motorbike-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment A man has been airlifted to hospital following the crash. Image: Kyle Marshall A man has been airlifted to hospital after a one-vehicle motorbike crash near Portgordon. Police and ambulances are currently in attendance on the A990 near the Moray town. The condition of the man is currently unknown, and enquiries into the collision are being undertaken. A police spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Friday, August 16, we were called to a report of a one-vehicle motorcycle crash on the A990 near Portgordon. “A man has been taken by air ambulance to hospital. “Enquiries are ongoing.” The Scottish Ambulance Service have also been contacted in regards to this incident. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.
