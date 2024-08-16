Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash near Portgordon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash near Portgordon

Police are investigating the collision.

By Graham Fleming
A man has been airlifted to hospital following the crash. Image: Kyle Marshall
A man has been airlifted to hospital following the crash. Image: Kyle Marshall

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a one-vehicle motorbike crash near Portgordon.

Police and ambulances are currently in attendance on the A990 near the Moray town.

The condition of the man is currently unknown, and enquiries into the collision are being undertaken.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Friday, August 16, we were called to a report of a one-vehicle motorcycle crash on the A990 near Portgordon.

“A man has been taken by air ambulance to hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have also been contacted in regards to this incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Moray

CRELECTIONPJ UK Westminster General Election count at P&J Live, Aberdeen. For Aberdeen North, Aberdeen South, Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, Gordon and Buchan and West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine. Douglas Ross Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson 4/7/24
Douglas Ross in fresh Tory civil war as deputy quits in Moray election row
Aldi logo outside supermarket
Excitement about bigger store but worries about increased traffic: Elgin reacts to Aldi's revelation…
Elgin Community Council is asking groups across Scotland to back efforts to lobby the Scottish Government to address urban gull issues.. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'We don't think the numbers are right': Elgin locals rallying towns nationwide in fight…
Volunteers in high-viz vests on Elgin Plainstones.
Why Elgin business leaders have been getting dirty to tidy up High Street
The exterior of St Laurence Church in Forres
From castles to Masonic lodges: Full list of buildings you can visit for Moray's…
The exterior of Netherton farm shop in Aberlour
'It's always been our dream': Excitement as new Aberlour farm shop to open this…
The Altar stone was believed to have Welsh origins for years. Image: PA
Steenhenge? One of the world's most famous stones is now believed to be Scottish
Former printing works viewed from street.
Former Printing Works on Elgin's South Street will be transformed after lying empty for…
David Mackay with MacMoray stage behind.
David Mackay: The 3 things that makes MacMoray a unique event
Post Thumbnail
Emergency response after woman, 81, dies on Keith street

Conversation