Motorist taken to hospital after car veers off road near Lhanbryde

One person has been taken to hospital after a car left the road in Moray.

Emergency services rushed to the aid of a driver who veered off the B9103 near Lhanbryde at around 4.58pm.

The Peugeot driver was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident, which happened half a mile from the A96 junction.

Fire fighters had to remove the roof and one of the doors of the vehicle.

The road was temporarily closed however traffic is now flowing again after officers recently reopened the road.

The condition of the driver is currently unknown.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

