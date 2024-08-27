Moray Man taken to hospital after falling through Elgin town centre roof The 26-year-old was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital for treatment. By Ena Saracevic August 27 2024, 5:35 pm August 27 2024, 5:35 pm Share Man taken to hospital after falling through Elgin town centre roof Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6567432/man-taken-to-hospital-after-falling-through-elgin-town-centre-roof/ Copy Link 0 comment The man fell through the roof of the Sound and Vision shop on South Street. A man is in hospital after falling through a roof in Elgin’s town centre. The 26-year-old engineer – who is believed to work for Openreach – was reportedly injured at South Street‘s Sound and Vision music shop after falling through a flat roof. At least two ambulances and three police vehicles attended the scene and the man was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.30am on Tuesday, August 27, to a report of a man having fallen from a roof in the South Street area of Elgin. “A 26-year-old man has been taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment.” It’s understood the engineer was at the Sound & Vision music shop to fit a cable before the accident happened. A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance and a paramedic response unit were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Dr Gray’s Hospital.”
Conversation