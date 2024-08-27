Woman, 62, found with head injuries in the grounds of Macdonald Aviemore Resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 62, found with head injuries in the grounds of Macdonald Aviemore Resort

Police are appealing for information after she was taken to hospital.

By Ena Saracevic
The woman was found within the grounds of Macdonald Aviemore Resort, near a staff accommodation block
Police are appealing for information after a 62-year-old woman was found within the grounds of an Aviemore resort with head injuries.

The incident happened at Macdonald Aviemore Resort at around 1.40am on Sunday, August 25.

Officers were called to an area close to hotel staff accommodation blocks.

The woman had sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital once found by emergency services.

Police Scotland has established that several people were camping in that area and are asking those who stayed there to contact them with any information they may have.

Officers are also checking CCTV footage from in and around the area for any relevant information which could assist them.

Detective inspector Caroline MacKay said “It’s imperative we find out how this woman came to be injured. I am appealing to the people who were in that area to contact us.

“If you were camping it’s possible you saw or heard something which could help us find out what has happened.

“I am also appealing to anyone with mobile recording equipment to check the footage as it could have captured images which could assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0349 of 25 August 2024.

