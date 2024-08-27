Woman, 62, found with head injuries in the grounds of Macdonald Aviemore Resort

Police are appealing for information after a 62-year-old woman was found within the grounds of an Aviemore resort with head injuries.

The incident happened at Macdonald Aviemore Resort at around 1.40am on Sunday, August 25.

Officers were called to an area close to hotel staff accommodation blocks.

The woman had sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital once found by emergency services.

Police Scotland has established that several people were camping in that area and are asking those who stayed there to contact them with any information they may have.

Officers are also checking CCTV footage from in and around the area for any relevant information which could assist them.

Detective inspector Caroline MacKay said “It’s imperative we find out how this woman came to be injured. I am appealing to the people who were in that area to contact us.

“If you were camping it’s possible you saw or heard something which could help us find out what has happened.

“I am also appealing to anyone with mobile recording equipment to check the footage as it could have captured images which could assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0349 of 25 August 2024.