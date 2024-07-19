Old shop signs uncovered in store makeover reveal Buckie retail history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Old shop signs uncovered in store makeover reveal Buckie retail history

Workers doing the refurbishment of the new tanning studio on East Church Street have discovered pitch pine signs of two popular former local firms.

By Alberto Lejarraga
old signs Buckie
Workers have uncovered two former shop signs, one of them dating from the 1930s.

The discovery of old signs from two former Buckie shops have revealed a piece of the town’s retail history.

Workers doing the refit of the new Glow tanning studio on East Church Street uncovered the relics last week.

One builder told the Press and Journal that he was surprised when he saw the vintage pitch pine signs.

“They are in really good condition considering that one of them must be almost 100 years old,” he said.

The breakthrough comes as refit works are taking place at the former trading post on number 26, which closed its doors before the Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, the sign for the town’s new tanning shop went up today.

Signs of two historical shops uncovered in Buckie

The oldest sign is the one on the left and reads: “A. Grant Brown”.

It belongs to a former ironmongery popularly known as Grantie Broons.

The shop opened its doors in the 1930s, which means the sign is around 90 years old.

The red A. Grant Brown Ironmongery sign dates back to the 1930s.

Next to it, there’s a green sign with yellow letters reading “Harry Wallace.”

Harry Wallace was known as the ‘master baker’ and according to Buckie Heritage, he opened a bakery on Low Street in 1957.

Harry Wallace bakery was very popular among Buckie residents.

He later opened a second bakery on East Church Street, where the sign has been uncovered.

Both bakeries closed in 1971, one year before Mr Wallace’s death.

Old Buckie shop signs to be preserved

The worker explained he has carefully taken down both signs, which remain intact.

He added that he wants to preserve them and is thinking of a way of doing this.

The new sign for Buckie’s new tanning shop went up today.

The builder is also working on the construction of the new trampoline park in the town’s old Grampian Country Food building.

He is hoping to use the signs as a feature of in the upcoming park’s cafe.
“They are layers of Buckie history,” he concluded.

More from Moray

Locator of Highland Council headquarters.
Highland Council ranked worst in Scotland - with Aberdeen third to last
Owner of The Re:Store Moray, Alison Ruickbie.
The Secret of Lossie's success: The Moray town with only ONE empty shop (and…
A seven metre minke whale was found washed up on Lossiemouth's West beach
Huge whale washes up on Lossiemouth beach as public warned to stay away from…
Picture when demolition work was taking place at the old Buckie police station. Image: Ruth Keddie
Former Buckie police station site to get family homes
View from back of crowd looking at MacMoray stage.
Star DJ to return to MacMoray after overwhelming fan response
Andy Macdonald smiling at camera with two thumbs up.
MacMoray founder 'overwhelmed' by reaction to news that popular festival will end
Dawn Cruickshank with runners on athletics track behind.
Why athletes believe new £2 million running track could help whole Elgin community
Ruby Wax gardening at the Findhorn Foundation
Comedian Ruby Wax shares love for Findhorn Ecovillage
The crowd at MacMoray festival, which released an announcement saying it is ending
‘Best thing to happen to Elgin in years’: Calls for MacMoray to be saved…
View across fans looking towards MacMoray stage.
MacMoray to end next year - with '£1,000,000 of free tickets' to be given…