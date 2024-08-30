Man, 21, mugged on street in Inverness housing estate

A man was robbed of money by two men on an Inverness street in the early hours of this morning, police have confirmed.

The incident happened to the 21-year-old at around 2.15am on Friday, August 30 on Chattan Avenue, which is located in the Raigmore area of the Highland capital.

Approached by two men, the victim ended up in getting a two-figure sum of cash being taken, although he did not require medical treatment.

The first suspect is described as being white, in his late 20s, is around 5ft 8in and of slim build.

The second is described as being white, in his late 20s, around 6ft tall and of medium build.

Police probe Inverness estate robbery

Detective Sergeant Joanna Macleod of Police Scotland said: “Our inquiries are ongoing

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this to contact us.

“We also ask anyone who may have private CCTV of the area at the time to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0283 of August 30. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”