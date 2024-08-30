Man, 21, mugged on street in Inverness housing estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Man, 21, mugged on street in Inverness housing estate

The incident happened in the early hours.

By Chris Cromar
Chattan Avenue, Inverness.
The incident happened on Chattan Avenue. Image: Google Maps.

A man was robbed of money by two men on an Inverness street in the early hours of this morning, police have confirmed.

The incident happened to the 21-year-old at around 2.15am on Friday, August 30 on Chattan Avenue, which is located in the Raigmore area of the Highland capital.

Approached by two men, the victim ended up in getting a two-figure sum of cash being taken, although he did not require medical treatment.

Police Scotland officer.
Police Scotland are investigating. Image: Shutterstock.

The first suspect is described as being white, in his late 20s, is around 5ft 8in and of slim build.

The second is described as being white, in his late 20s, around 6ft tall and of medium build.

Police probe Inverness estate robbery

Detective Sergeant Joanna Macleod of Police Scotland said: “Our inquiries are ongoing

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this to contact us.

“We also ask anyone who may have private CCTV of the area at the time to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0283 of August 30. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

