Road between Lossiemouth and Burghead closed at Covesea after crash

An air ambulance is at the scene.

By Ena Saracevic
The road between Lossiemouth and Burghead is closed at Covesea after a crash.

Emergency services are attending the two-vehicle crash on the B9040.

Motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes as a section of the road has been closed at Covesea.

Police and paramedics are currently on the scene along with an air ambulance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.05pm on Sunday, 1 September, 2024, we received a report of a road crash on the B9040 near to Lossiemouth.

“Officers are at the scene.”

It is understood a passer-by stopped to assist a male casualty until the emergency services arrived.

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news. 

