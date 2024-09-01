Road between Lossiemouth and Burghead closed at Covesea after crash

The road between Lossiemouth and Burghead is closed at Covesea after a crash.

Emergency services are attending the two-vehicle crash on the B9040.

Motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes as a section of the road has been closed at Covesea.

Police and paramedics are currently on the scene along with an air ambulance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.05pm on Sunday, 1 September, 2024, we received a report of a road crash on the B9040 near to Lossiemouth.

“Officers are at the scene.”

It is understood a passer-by stopped to assist a male casualty until the emergency services arrived.

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

