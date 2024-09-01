Land Rover stolen from Elgin street

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen from Elgin on Saturday evening.

The black Land Rover Discovery was taken from a property in the Kirkhill Avenue area of the town at around 10.10pm on Saturday, August 31.

It was seen a short time later on Hossack Drive.

Officers are now asking for anyone who may have information about the location of the car, registration OV53 AEN, to get in contact.

Land Rover car stolen in Elgin

Detective sergeant Chris Wilson said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle and those responsible for taking it.

“We are asking anyone who sees the Discovery or knows where it is to get in touch.

“Also, if you have dash-cam or private CCTV that could assist with our investigation then please get in touch with officers.”

Anyone who is able to help should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 4262 of Saturday, 31 August, 2024, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.